2025 Conference League winners Chelsea are among several clubs showing interest in West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus

The Ghanaian midfielder has an £85 million release clause for Premier League sides, valid during the first 10 days of July

Should a move for Kudus fall through, the Blues remain admirers of Jamie Gittens, Hugo Ekitike, and Joao Pedro as alternative attacking options

Chelsea are reportedly showing interest in West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Blues have been admirers of the Ghana international since his days at Ajax.

Kudus eventually chose to join West Ham, where he enjoyed an incredible debut season at the London Stadium.

However, the 24-year-old found his second campaign more challenging, struggling to replicate his earlier form.

Across two seasons at West Ham, the ex-Ajax star recorded 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances.

Despite a dip in form, the Black Stars playmaker continues to draw attention from top clubs.

It was reported that Manchester United are reportedly tracking the Ghana international for a possible transfer ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils have offered Jadon Sancho as part of the deal, with the latter winning the 2024/25 Conference League with Chelsea.

Several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton, Arsenal, and Liverpool, have shown interest in signing Kudus, but Chelsea now appear to have moved ahead in the race for his signature.

Chelsea to trigger Kudus' release clause?

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea still hold strong interest in the West Ham attacker.

The report notes that Kudus’ contract includes an £85 million release clause, active during the first 10 days of July.

It remains unclear whether Chelsea are prepared to meet that valuation.

The club may instead explore the option of negotiating a reduced fee for the talented forward.

With Jadon Sancho unlikely to return on a permanent deal, Chelsea have already begun targeting several attacking options this summer.

Which other players have Chelsea eyed?

Chelsea officials are showing interest in Borussia Dortmund’s young English talent Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Hugo Ekitike and Joao Pedro are also on the club’s radar as attacking options.

In addition to bolstering their frontline, the Blues are targeting a new goalkeeper following inconsistent performances from both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen.

AC Milan’s Mike Maignan has emerged as a top target, with Chelsea reportedly opening talks to sign the France No.1.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the Club World Cup.

The Blues will kick off their campaign against Los Angeles FC on June 16, followed by matches against Flamengo and ES Tunis.

Kudus snubs Saudi offers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mohammed Kudus' alleged decision to reject lucrative deals from Saudi Pro League clubs.

The former Right to Dream academy player reportedly prefers to remain in Europe's best moves rather than moving to the Middle East at this point in his young professional career.

Al-Nassr were one of the Saudi clubs interested in Kudus.

