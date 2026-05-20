Liverpool remain in a strong position to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, although a slim mathematical risk still remains

A dramatic final-day combination of results and a huge goal-difference swing would be required to deny Liverpool a top-five finish

European qualification places could still be reshaped depending on what happens with Aston Villa over the coming days

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Liverpool are almost certain to secure a place in next season’s Champions League after Tuesday night’s results, although mathematically there is still a slim possibility they could miss out.

AFC Bournemouth extended their impressive unbeaten run to 17 matches after earning a draw against Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.

What Liverpool Must Do on the Last Day to Reach the Champions League

Source: Getty Images

While the result confirmed Arsenal as champions, it also dealt a significant blow to Bournemouth’s hopes of claiming fifth place.

Bournemouth watched Liverpool suffer a heavy defeat away to Aston Villa on Friday, May 15, but they still remain three points behind Arne Slot’s side heading into the final day of the season.

For Andoni Iraola’s men to overtake Liverpool, they would need to defeat Nottingham Forest on Sunday while also hoping Liverpool lose to Brentford, alongside overturning a six-goal swing in goal difference.

That scenario appears highly unlikely and would require two emphatic results.

Arne Slot's side know failing to secure Champions League qualification would be a major disappointment and could potentially spark serious questions surrounding Slot’s future.

Just 12 months ago, the Reds were celebrating Premier League success. They followed that achievement by spending £450 million on new signings, but inconsistent form, injuries to key players and tactical issues have complicated their campaign.

Liverpool were beaten by Brentford earlier this season away from home, although the Reds have never lost to the Bees at Anfield in the Premier League.

Slot has also suggested that Alexander Isak could return for Liverpool’s final match of the season.

How Aston Villa could affect Champions League places

The final Premier League standings may also depend heavily on what Aston Villa do over the next few days.

If Villa fail to win the Europa League or do not finish fifth in the league, then sixth and seventh place would qualify for the Europa League, while eighth would secure a place in the Conference League as normal.

However, if Aston Villa win the Europa League final and also finish fifth in the Premier League, then the top six teams would all qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Villa travel to Manchester City on the final day, and if they lose while Liverpool beat Brentford, the Reds would finish fourth.

Should that happen, seventh would qualify for the Europa League and eighth would move into the Conference League.

Regardless of the final standings, Bournemouth have already secured European football of some kind for the first time in the club’s 127-year history.

Midfielder Alex Scott reflected on the achievement:

"Massive. For this club where it was, fighting in League Two. Nearly going bust, it’s amazing."

Source: YEN.com.gh