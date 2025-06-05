Lamine Yamal made history as the youngest player to score in a UEFA Nations League semifinal, starring in Spain’s dramatic 5-4 win over France.

The defending Nations League champions made a flying start in Stuttgart, scoring twice in quick succession to take a two-goal lead midway through the first half

Lamine Yamal Makes History as Youngest Player to Score in UEFA Nations League Semifinals

Barcelona stars Yamal and Pedri each found the net to put Spain 4-0 up, before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for France with a penalty.

Yamal then added his second of the night, extending Spain’s lead to 5-1 in a dominant display.

But just when the match seemed settled, France mounted a late surge, scoring three times in 15 minutes to close the gap to just one goal.

Yamal becomes youngest scorer in Nations League semifinal

At just 17 years and 318 days old, Yamal shattered the previous record held by Matthijs de Ligt, who was 19 years and 298 days when he scored for the Netherlands against England in 2019.

Yamal first won and converted a penalty to put Spain ahead, calmly dispatching the spot-kick to register his first of the night.

He later sealed the win with a clever finish from a tight angle, delivering Spain’s fifth and final goal to send them through to the final in style.

List of youngest goalscorers in Nations League

Lamine Yamal (Spain) - 17 years and 318 days - vs France in 2025

Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) – 19 years 298 days – vs England in 2019

Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) – 20 years 214 days – vs Italy in 2021

Yeremy Pino (Spain) – 20 years 238 days – vs Italy in 2023

Marcus Rashford (England) – 21 years 218 days – vs Netherlands in 2019

Ferran Torres (Spain) – 21 years 219 days – vs Italy in 2021

What Yamal said after scoring against France

Yamal sent a bold message following Spain’s dramatic win over France, strengthening his claim for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Barcelona prodigy, who played a starring role in the victory, delivered a powerful nine-word statement that sounded like a warning shot to his critics.

“The important thing is to talk on the field,” he said, via Fabrizio Romano.

What's next for Yamal and Spain?

Yamal is set for a career-first showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo as Spain prepare to face Portugal in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final on Sunday. But that’s not the only blockbuster clash on the horizon for the 17-year-old star.

Spain are also expected to meet Argentina in a much-anticipated Finalissima before the 2026 World Cup — a fixture that could see Yamal go head-to-head with Lionel Messi for the very first time.

Fans call for Ballon d’Or glory for Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans have since demanded the 2025 Ballon d'Or Award be handed over to Yamal after his showstopping display.

After the game, social media exploded with praise for the teenage maestro. Fans didn’t hold back in calling for Yamal to be named the best in the world.

