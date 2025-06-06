Lamine Yamal's dad, Mounir Nasraoui, joined hands with the rest of the world to celebrate his son after his latest exploits

The teenage maestro ran the show once again, inspiring Spain to a pulsating 5-4 against France in the Nations League

Fans have since demanded he be adjudged the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, three months before the ceremony in Paris

In the wake of Spain’s breathtaking 5-4 victory over France, one proud father joined the world in celebrating a performance for the ages.

Mounir Nasraoui, father of Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal, couldn’t hide his joy after watching his son light up the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Lamine Yamal commands the stage against France

With nine goals shared between the two sides, the semi-final was anything but ordinary. Yamal, however, managed to stand out.

The FC Barcelona youngster controlled the tempo, danced past defenders, and was involved in nearly everything positive for La Roja.

According to stats provided by Sofascore, he touched the ball 51 times, created one clear-cut chance, and delivered three key passes.

He also completed two of his three attempted dribbles, won a crucial penalty, and ended the match with a staggering 9.7 rating.

Spain vs France: A narrow escape after early dominance

Spain looked in control for much of the encounter, racing ahead with goals from Nico Williams, Pedri, Mikel Merino, and a brilliant brace from Yamal. But the match turned tense in the closing minutes.

With just over ten minutes to go, France launched a ferocious comeback, scoring three times and bringing the scoreline to a nail-biting 5-4.

Despite the pressure, Spain held firm to secure their place in the final, according to Sky Sports.

Lamine Yamal's father's message

Shortly after the final whistle, Mounir Nasraoui took to Instagram to share his pride. Posting a video of his son’s penalty goal, he wrote:

“May God bless you, son 👑”

The heartfelt post quickly resonated with fans, gathering over 140,000 likes as of the time of writing.

For many, it wasn’t just a father’s joy — it was a global moment of admiration for a generational talent.

Lamine Yamal makes history along the way

Yamal didn’t just influence the match — he etched his name into the record books.

At 17 years and 318 days old, he became the youngest player ever to score in a UEFA Nations League semi-final.

He shattered the previous mark set by Matthijs de Ligt, who was nearly two years older when he netted for the Netherlands in 2019.

Now, all eyes turn to Munich, where Spain will face Portugal — led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo — in the tournament’s grand finale.

Lamine Yamal’s cold message to Ousmane Dembele

After the match, the young forward sent a clear message to anyone still doubting his potential.

Speaking to the media, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, he delivered a sharp yet humble response:

“The important thing is to talk on the field.”

"Give Yamal the Ballon d'Or," fans demand

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted the growing calls for Lamine Yamal to be awarded the 2025 Ballon d'Or following his sensational performance.

The teenage sensation lit up social media, with fans flooding platforms with praise and passionately backing him as the rightful heir to football’s top individual honour.

