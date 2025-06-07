Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku linked up with socialite Shatta Bandle in a fun moment

Netizens who chanced upon the cute moment between the pair shared warm messages about their hangout

The Leicester City attacker is on vacation in Ghana and will return to his club for pre-season in the coming weeks

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is enjoying his off-season break in Ghana, and he’s making the most of it with some high-energy company.

While relaxing back home, the 21-year-old Ghanaian international was spotted sharing a playful moment with social media sensation Shatta Bandle.

The short video, which quickly went viral, captured the two having a good time at what appeared to be a lavish residence, complete with a luxury car parked in the background.

Fatawu kept his look simple but trendy, rocking a cream sleeveless top, black shorts, and a pair of off-brown slip-ons.

He completed the outfit with a black cap tilted stylishly to the side, a chunky chain, and a flashy watch.

Bandle, whose real name is Firdaus Iddrisu, showed up in a sleeveless shirt and NBA-style shorts, finished off with black sneakers.

He also sported accessories including a bracelet, chain, earring, and a matching black cap.

In the video, the duo danced and playfully nudged each other back and forth while vibing to Nigerian hitmaker Shallipopi’s popular track Laho.

Their carefree energy won over fans online, turning the clip into a hot topic among TikTok users.

Fans react to Issahaku and Shatta Bandle's fun-filled moment

The interaction didn’t go unnoticed by fans. The comment section lit up with laughter and admiration:

Baako simply wrote:

"Super stars."

lilbreez2328@gmail.com shared a burst of laughter:

"😂😂😂"

user793409381961 threw a playful jab:

"As3 full stop."

IM THAT MASH added with a grin:

"Concert creators."

Fatawu Issahaku's road to recovery and redemption

Fatawu is easing back into life after a difficult period. Earlier in the 2024/25 season, he suffered a cruciate ligament injury that limited his appearances for Leicester City.

According to Transfermarkt, he only managed to feature in 13 games across all competitions.

But now fully recovered, the winger is aiming to be a key figure in Leicester’s push for an immediate Premier League return following their relegation.

The unstoppable Shatta Bandle

While Fatawu is carving out his path in football, Shatta Bandle continues to make waves in entertainment.

Famous for his exaggerated claims and viral antics, the pint-sized influencer has made appearances on numerous platforms.

He famously claims to be worth $9.6 billion. Although unverified, that figure would place him just behind Africa’s richest men, including Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, and Nicky Oppenheimer, per Forbes' rankings.

If taken seriously, he’d be on par with Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, ranking among the continent’s top five.

Fatawu Issahaku shaken after lion encounter

In another lighter moment captured by YEN.com.gh, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku experienced a brief scare during a wildlife tour.

The 21-year-old was visibly shaken when a lion suddenly moved, catching him and his fellow tourists off guard.

Source: YEN.com.gh