Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku endured a heart-stopping moment on his wildlife adventure

The 21-year-old, in the company of other holidaymakers, was startled by the movement of a lion

The Black Stars forward is presently back in his hometown in Tamale, Ghana, after his brief South African trip

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku had a nerve-wracking yet unforgettable moment while on a short vacation in South Africa.

The Black Stars winger took a break after the 2024/25 season to explore the wildlife of the Rainbow Nation, but one particular incident nearly made his heart stop.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was visibly scared after encountering a lion during a South African safari. Photo credit: issahakufatawu10/Instagram.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku enjoys a safari trip in South Africa

The 21-year-old, who travelled with a few close companions, looked to be having a thrilling time—until a brush with the king of the jungle gave him a real scare.

Fatawu documented his trip with a mix of photos and short clips on Instagram, capturing everything from breathtaking landscapes to adrenaline-pumping activities.

One of the first posts showed him enjoying the warm African sun, dressed in breezy summer wear and flashing a smile with nature in the background.

He then turned things up a notch by hopping onto a quad bike and racing across the sandy stretches, proving he’s not only fast on the pitch but also off it.

Fatawu Issahaku 'runs for his life' after encountering lion

However, the excitement hit a different level when their safari ride brought them face-to-face with a lion.

As their vehicle cruised through what looked like a reserve or wildlife park, the big cat, which had been lying down quietly, suddenly got up.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for the group, especially for Fatawu, who looked absolutely startled.

With eyes wide and jaw dropped, his reaction said it all—it was a close call, or so it seemed.

Thankfully, the lion wasn’t in attack mode. It simply shifted position, perhaps disturbed by the passing car.

The moment, though brief, clearly rattled the Ghanaian footballer and became the highlight of his trip.

Fatawu Issahaku's season hampered by injuries

Back on the football front, it’s been a tough season for the Leicester City man.

Fatawu spent most of the campaign sidelined due to an ACL injury, managing only 11 appearances and providing two assists, as reported by Transfermarkt.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku involved in a duel with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Photo by Michael Regan.

His side also suffered relegation in the Premier League, per the BBC.

Fatawu Issahaku returns to Ghana

Now fully recovered, he has returned to Ghana and is currently in Tamale. There, he’s been giving back to the community by organising a local tournament, offering young players a platform to shine.

Beyond football, Fatawu also took time to reconnect with his heritage.

He was recently seen celebrating in a beautifully crafted traditional smock, dancing joyfully to rhythms from his hometown, showing off not just his footwork, but his deep cultural pride.

Fatawu Issahaku's admiration for Stonebwoy

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shed light on Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's admiration for Stonebwoy and his artistry.

The 21-year-old was seen vibing to the BHIM Nation boss' version of Shalipopi’s Laho, showing off some slick dance moves.

Fatawu, along with fellow Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus, has long been a devoted fan of the award-winning dancehall star.

