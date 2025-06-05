Sammy Kuffour endured a heart-stopping moment while driving a high-end virtual game at Osei Kwame Despite's mansion

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffour gave onlookers a moment they won’t forget after attempting a high-end virtual reality motorbike game at the plush residence of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

The 48-year-old, affectionately known as Sammy Tuga, traded the football pitch for a futuristic gaming experience—and it quickly became comedic gold.

Sammy Kuffour drove the GH₵93,000 VR driving game in Despite's Mansion.

Source: Getty Images

Clad in neatly tailored African wear that showed off his timeless style, Kuffour hopped onto the sophisticated simulator, reportedly priced around GH₵93,000.

Once the VR headset went on and the machine revved to life, the retired footballer was transported into a world far removed from football stadiums and clearly out of his comfort zone.

"I'm gonna crush!" – Sammy panics mid-ride

As the ride intensified, Kuffour, clearly overwhelmed by the hyper-realistic visuals and motion, began shouting in Twi: “I’m gonna crush!”

His panicked reaction left the crowd in stitches as he flailed comically on the simulator, eventually trying to dismount mid-game.

The room erupted in laughter as Sammy battled to stay balanced, proving that world-class football skills don’t always translate to virtual racing.

Watch the video:

Fans react to Sammy Kuffour's video

The video quickly found its way onto TikTok and other platforms, prompting a wave of reactions.

Many found it absolutely hilarious, and others saw themselves in his struggles. YEN.com.gh compiled a few notable comments:

K.Ras poked fun at the former Bayern defender:

"Sammy Kuffour sef this na me village man 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Clinton Stars jokingly asked:

"Did someone send you 😂😂"

roll.up_doors chimed in:

"The comic in every Ghanaian is unique."

Jeff Wright analysed:

"This would be fun and scary at the same time."

Young Billionaire Wasty💫💰❤️ teased:

")si me ko crashy 😂😂"

vimlady106 poked fun at Kuffour:

"U think say na football match."

Edem Agbanu756 summed up:

"Eeeeeiii😂😂😂😂😂abeg I will never try this."

Kuffour’s appearance at Despite’s mansion wasn’t out of place.

He and the celebrated businessman are both members of the elite East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Just recently, the former Bayern Munich man was present at the unveiling of Despite’s lavish automobile museum.

Sammy Kuffour's football legacy

Though his gaming skills are clearly a work in progress, Sammy Tuga’s legacy in football is untouchable.

With 14 titles during his time at Bayern Munich, including a decisive goal in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup final, he remains one of Ghana’s most accomplished players, per Ghanasoccernet.

Sammy Kuffour in action for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in the 2000 UEFA Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

He was named BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2001 and earned a spot among CAF’s 30 greatest African players of all time, as noted by Goal.

Sammy Kuffour arrives at La Bawaleshie Park in luxury car

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Samuel Osei Kuffour’s flair for the luxurious during a casual football session.

The former Bayern defender made a stylish entrance at La Bawaleshie Park on Monday, June 2, pulling up in a high-end vehicle that turned heads.

Source: YEN.com.gh