Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo fought back tears after the Selecao clinched the 2025 UEFA Nations League title

Ronaldo's side needed a post-match penalty shootout to edge Spain, who were touted as favourites before the final

His trophy count with Portugal increases to three after their 2016 European Championship and 2019 Nations League successes

Cristiano Ronaldo was overcome with emotion after Portugal secured their second UEFA Nations League title in dramatic fashion in Munich.

The 40-year-old legend gave everything on the pitch before being substituted late in the second half.

Ronaldo featured for 88 minutes, battling through clear signs of fatigue but still finding the energy to deliver when it mattered most.

An emotional Ronaldo was moved to tears after winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. Photo credit: @FOXSoccer/X.

Portugal found themselves trailing 2-1 at half-time, with pressure mounting.

The weight of expectation naturally fell on the shoulders of their iconic No. 7—and he responded in typical fashion.

Ronaldo scores in Nations League final

Just after the hour mark, Ronaldo found the equaliser, reigniting hope for his country.

Though he had struggled earlier in the match, he rose to the occasion, adding yet another clutch moment to his incredible career.

But while his heart was still in it, his legs could only do so much. He was eventually taken off due to fitness concerns, bringing an end to his final involvement in the game.

After Cristiano's departure, the Selecao held firm, pushing the match into extra time and eventually to penalties.

Gonçalo Ramos, who came on for Ronaldo, coolly scored the first spot kick. He was followed by Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Nuno Mendes, all of whom converted theirs with confidence, as noted by Super Sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo joyfully hoists the UEFA Nations League trophy with his Portuguese teammates in the background. Photo by Kevin Voigt.

On the other end, Spain's veteran striker Álvaro Morata saw his penalty saved by Diogo Costa, setting the stage for Ruben Neves to seal the deal.

Portugal’s only previous competitive victory over Spain came in Euro 2004, when a 19-year-old Ronaldo patrolled the left flank in a memorable 1-0 win that eliminated their Iberian rivals, according to France24.

With their latest triumph, Portugal has now become the first nation to win the UEFA Nations League twice since its inception in 2018, adding to their growing legacy that already includes Euro 2016.

Ronaldo overwhelmed with emotions: Tears of joy for a living legend

When Neves slotted home the winning goal, the cameras turned to Ronaldo, who couldn’t hold back the tears. The moment completely overwhelmed him.

He wept openly, hugging his teammates, coaches, and backroom staff in a touching celebration of what might be his last international trophy.

With this win, Portugal now stands as the most decorated nation in the short history of the Nations League, adding to their maiden title won in 2019.

For Ronaldo, it was yet another golden chapter in a career already overflowing with iconic moments—one that ended with tears, not of sadness, but pure joy.

Fans praise Ronaldo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that fans took to social media to lavish praise on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner earned GOAT praises from netizens, who saluted his efforts despite his advanced age.

The UEFA Nations League triumph is Ronaldo's third international trophy with Portugal.

