Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved that age is just a number—and a jersey number at that.

The football legend delivered another unforgettable performance on one of the sport’s biggest nights, helping Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring in the semi-final of the Nations League against Germany. Photos by Maryam Majd and Crystal Pix/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo strikes again on the big stage

At 40, many would have expected the iconic forward to slow down. Instead, he continues to deliver when it matters most.

In Sunday’s clash against Spain, Ronaldo was in the right place at the right time, capitalising on a defensive lapse to smash home Portugal’s equaliser.

The goal added to his semi-final heroics, where he grabbed the match-winner against Germany.

Fans watching at home and in the stadium witnessed a player who, despite his age, still lives for decisive moments.

Spain’s early edge

La Roja took the initiative early, with Martín Zubimendi putting them ahead just after the 20-minute mark.

The midfielder, reportedly on Arsenal’s radar, calmly finished a well-worked move to give Spain control.

But Portugal responded with determination. Nuno Mendes, fresh off a treble-winning campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, drew things level after a strong passage of play.

However, just before the break, Mikel Oyarzabal restored Spain’s lead, giving them a 2-1 advantage at halftime.

Portugal's second-half spark and Ronaldo’s record

A flurry of substitutions breathed new life into the match, especially for the Portuguese side.

With energy levels rising and pressure mounting, the breakthrough finally came.

Marc Cucurella failed to clear his lines, and Ronaldo, like a true predator, pounced—rifling the ball into the back of the net and rewriting history in the process.

With that strike, he became the oldest player to score in a Nations League final, yet another remarkable milestone in a career full of them.

Fans erupt with praise

As expected, football lovers flooded social media with praise and admiration.

The term "GOAT" echoed across platforms, and these reactions captured the mood perfectly:

@TimelineCR7 wrote:

"THE GREATEST BIG GAME PLAYER OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

@realgazakuren praised:

"GOAT for a reason!"

@_aesthetic__guy boldly claimed:

"GOAT status confirmed!! CR7 owns the big stage!!🔥"

@dubclub was a little enthusiastic with his praise:

"Give him the Ballon d'Or."

@Vinodku07072002 summed up with Ronaldo's famous goal chant:

"Siuuuu 🐐🐐🐐"

Source: YEN.com.gh