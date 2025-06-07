Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a bold warning to Spain ahead of the Nations League final

Ronaldo is hoping to inspire Portugal to a second Nations League triumph after their maiden success in 2019

Standing in the way of CR7 and the Selecao is a well-oiled Spanish national team led by Lamine Yamal

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired up the anticipation for Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final, sending a passionate message ahead of Portugal’s clash with Spain.

The legendary forward, who continues to defy time at age 40, shared a defiant post as he looks to lead his country to another piece of silverware.

The 2025 UEFA Nations League final has been dubbed a Lamine Yamal vs Cristiano Ronaldo showdown. Photos by Alexander Hassenstein and Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto.

Spain and Lamine Yamal stand in the way of Ronaldo and another title

As Portugal sets its sights on a second Nations League title, their path to glory is blocked by familiar foes: neighbours Spain and their teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old prodigy has been electric throughout the tournament, and on Thursday, he was simply unplayable against France.

His dazzling display helped Spain edge out Les Bleus in a breathtaking 5-4 thriller.

But Yamal isn’t doing it alone. Spain’s strength lies in the balance between youthful flair and seasoned calm.

Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal against France with Nico Williams and other Spanish teammates. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

It’s this combination that has made them a formidable force and favourites heading into the final.

Add to that their status as defending Nations League champions and reigning European kings, and it’s clear Portugal will have to dig deep.

Ronaldo’s bold message and semi-final heroics

Despite the daunting challenge ahead, Ronaldo is embracing the moment.

After netting the decisive goal in the semi-final against Germany, the Al-Nassr talisman took to X (formerly Twitter) with a message that has stirred fans:

"It's for us. It's for you. It's for Portugal. Tomorrow is the day to make history again."

The final in Munich promises fireworks, and Ronaldo seems ready to write another chapter in his already epic story.

Spain’s incredible run of form

While Portugal dreams of lifting the trophy again, Spain’s numbers tell a compelling story.

According to Flashscore, La Roja are unbeaten in their last 18 games, winning 16 and drawing just two.

Their last defeat in a competitive fixture came way back in March 2023, a 2-0 defeat to Scotland in the Euro qualifiers.

Portugal vs Spain: A rivalry full of history

This clash brings back vivid memories for Ronaldo. One of his most iconic performances came against Spain at the 2018 World Cup, when he delivered a spectacular hat-trick in a 3-3 draw.

The last time Portugal beat Spain in a competitive match was at Euro 2004 — a game Ronaldo also featured in.

It’s a fixture rich with narrative, and Sunday adds another chapter to the Iberian rivalry.

Possible line-ups

Portugal:

Diogo Costa; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Pedro Neto

Spain:

Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Fabián Ruíz; Yamal, Merino, Williams; Oyarzabal

Chiellini explains why Ronaldo is better than Messi

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Giorgio Chiellini’s take on the long-standing Ronaldo-Messi debate.

The legendary Italian defender praised Messi’s brilliance but pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relentless mindset and ability to deliver in crucial moments as the key factors that give him the edge.

