Barcelona’s victory over Real Betis is overshadowed as Fermín López’s foot injury sparks serious World Cup fears for Spain

Medical scans could decide the Barcelona star’s World Cup fate, leaving Spain sweating over a key midfield option

Fermín López has sparked concern at FC Barcelona after picking up a foot injury during their 3-1 win over Real Betis in their final home match of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder was replaced at half-time after complaining of discomfort in his right foot, raising fears that the issue could be more serious than initially expected.

Barcelona's Fermín López could reportedly miss the 2026 World Cup through injury. Image credit: Gongora/NurPhoto

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Fermin Lopez faces World Cup doubt

According to Barca Universal, the problem reportedly stems from a knock to the fifth metatarsal, a bone linking the little toe to the ankle that is known to be vulnerable to stress fractures.

Medical staff are now assessing the extent of the injury, with further tests expected to determine whether there is any structural damage.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Spain, there is growing anxiety that the injury could put Fermín’s participation at the upcoming World Cup with the Spanish national team in doubt.

The Barcelona midfielder had already been scheduled for medical evaluation following the match to clarify the situation.

If a fracture is confirmed, recovery could take several weeks or even months, particularly if surgery is required. That would significantly reduce his chances of being fit in time for the tournament, which begins in mid-June.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to announce his squad shortly, leaving Fermín in a race against time to prove his fitness.

Source: YEN.com.gh