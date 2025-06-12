Thomas Partey has admitted he’s not in full control of his next move after being surprisingly named among Arsenal’s released players.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The 31-year-old midfielder, whose contract expires this summer, could still remain in North London—but that decision appears to be out of his hands.

Arsenal have confirmed that the Ghana international is one of the players available on a free transfer, though discussions are still ongoing about a possible contract extension in North London.

Partey has now addressed the situation, stating that while his agent is handling the details, his main focus is on choosing what will make him happiest moving forward.

“I think the first thing is where are you happy and where do you feel at home. At the end of the day you’ve been in football, you’ve been in different teams," Partey told 3 Sports.

“Then it’s about what is your next objective what do you want to achieve next. You still have to look at all this and at the end of the day we all have a family that needs money, this is our mind.

“We are not getting younger. There are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy. When you are young you just play anywhere.

“I’m an Arsenal fan, I can’t decide anything and just have to leave it to my agent and the club. Me, I just want to enjoy football.”

Partey speaks on his performance this season

Partey enjoyed arguably his best season at Arsenal last season, apparently having overcome the consistent injury issues that had plagued him in previous years.

‘I think they will say about the availability because I was available throughout the whole season so of course they will say that,’ he added when asked if he felt he was in the best form of his career.

‘Every moment, every year or every time in training there I feel I’ve been in my best because I can’t count how many games I was not giving all my best.

Mikel Arteta on Partey's role at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has already shared his thoughts on Partey, and claimed last month that he still had a crucial role to play.

The Spanish tactician said:

"Yeah. In regards to Thomas, consistency-wise, it’s been his best season.

“I think the way he’s played, performed, his availability has been exceptional, and he’s a really important player for us.”

Arsenal’s midfield shake-up continues

Arsenal signed Partey from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, and the Ghanaian has since made 167 appearances and scored nine goals in all competitions for the club.

With Partey’s future uncertain, Arsenal have already begun reshaping their midfield. Former Chelsea star Jorginho has left the Gunners to join Flamengo in Brazil.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is expected to be Jorginho’s replacement, with Arsenal preparing to pay more than his £51 million release clause, beating late competition from Real Madrid.

Once signed, Zubimendi will reunite with his former Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino, who joined Arsenal earlier in the window.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh