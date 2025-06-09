Thierry Henry omitted Lamine Yamal from his list of leading candidates for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The teenage forward is considered one of the top hopefuls for the prestigious award after a breakout season with both Barcelona and Spain.

Thierry Henry Excludes Lamine Yamal from 2025 Ballon d'Or Contenders List

The 17-year-old netted 18 goals in all competitions for Barça and was instrumental in guiding Spain to the UEFA Nations League final.

Despite his remarkable form, Henry did not include the young star in his Ballon d'Or predictions.

Yamal's name has been circulating among the frontrunners, thanks to his dazzling performances at club and international level.

With 18 goals and a Nations League final appearance under his belt, the teenager has made a strong case for football’s top individual honour.

Speaking on CBS Sports last March, the legendary Arsenal forward said:

"Raphinha is ahead, yes, with the Ballon d’Or. Because of what he is doing in the Champions League, he is on 11 goals in the Champions League.

"Mo Salah is a great contender for it, Kane is a contender and [Ousmane] Dembele it depends."

Henry added:

"Raphinha is on a lot of goals with only one penalty. And I’m not saying Kane shouldn’t have penalties. Mo Salah is having a season in the Premier League that we will never see again, but I’m saying if a guy has virtually the same amount of goals as you guys score but without penalties, I’m not going to say that’s bad what you did, it’s outstanding, but this guy, I have to talk a bit more about him.

"What Raphinha is doing on top of defending and pressure. When people talk about being complete, as a striker you need to know how to put pressure on and defend, and help your full-back and press well, it’s a lot of things that you need to do and Raphinha has it all."

Ballon d'Or picture shifts as Yamal misses out and rivals shine

Since Thierry Henry’s Ballon d'Or remarks, the race has taken new shape.

Ousmane Dembele helped PSG beat Inter Milan to claim the Champions League, while Lamine Yamal’s chances dimmed after failing to secure the Nations League title with Spain.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Raphinha strengthened their cases by winning domestic silverware with their clubs.

