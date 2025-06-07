A Famous Ghanaian TikToker's house, which is worth $200,000, got burnt, and that got many talking

Fel Ronan shared a video, narrating how he learnt of the fire and how the things he lost in the fire, which started when he wasn't at home

Social media users who watched his video shared their varied thoughts on the tragic incident in the comment section of the post

Popular Ghanaian TikToker whose house got burnt at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region has shared his side of the story and how it has affected him.

Fel Ronan said he was away when the fire started and has lost everything, including his clothes and other items, to the fire.

Ghanaian TikToker, Fel Ronan shows what is left of his house after the fire. Photo credit: Fel Ronan

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Fel Ronan said he went to drop his wife off at the airport when the fire started. He indicated that a neighbour called to inform him of the fire.

“The whole house I bought at East Legin is burnt to ashes. Around 8 pm, I went to drop my wife at the airport. On my way back home, someone called me and said: ‘Your house is burning.’ When I came, the entire house was burnt.”

“Here’s my master bedroom, and everything is burnt. This is the guest room, where Jason used to stay. The bed, the television and everything in here are burnt. My hall too, everything is burnt,” he added.

Fel Ronan said he only left the house for about 15 minutes, and such a thing happened to him. He was quick to add that he will bounce back stronger since he has life.

“For me, I’m a strong person. Something that doesn’t kill you will make you stronger. We are still grinding. It’s painful, putting things together and buying a home.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Fel Ronan’s video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video Fel Ronan shared on TikTok. Read them below:

🫥AJ💕❤️ said:

“So the crop tops also got burnt?😩😩.”

Future 👩‍⚕️ wrote:

“I feel like someone did it.”

AJ Amoah🌸🥰 said:

“Why are men strong at heart 😩😩😩 if it was me, l can’t talk for days ooo 😭😭😭.”

Exii_nam wrote:

“Do you have CCTV cameras around? If you do check wai.”

ummilove03 said:

“A guy commented on my post, a girl replied him, he replied again, they were about to fall in love, and I deleted my post immediately 😔😔.”

Celibateedem wrote:

“Ion know,,, I didn’t like him before, but I just loved him 😪💔…”

Sunshine🌞💕 said:

“God remove to replace 💯 and everything happens for a reason.”

BabyJess💗 wrote:

“He's acting strong, but deep down he's hurt, sorry.”

Official_Black Sherif said:

“God will build a new one for u, brr ..keep praying 🙏.”

Elikem🦄❤️🇬🇭 wrote:

“After everything that happened to you, and you’re so calm like that?? Oops 😔😭😭😭.”

Deadlysinsss said:

"Something has touched the house , Jason show themmmm."

Source: YEN.com.gh