Thomas Partey was named in Squawka's Premier League Team of the Season after a standout campaign

The Ghanaian excelled in a defensive midfield role, averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.13 interceptions per 90 minutes

He was included alongside stars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Chelsea's Moises Caicedo

Thomas Partey has been included in Squawka's English Premier League Team of the Season following an outstanding 2024/25 campaign with Arsenal.

The 31-year-old played a key role for the Gunners as they finished second in the Premier League, showcasing consistency and quality throughout the season.

Thomas Partey Named in Squawka’s Premier League Team of the Season

The Ghana international featured in 35 league matches, scoring four goals and providing two assists under Mikel Arteta's leadership.

Partey stars in defensive midfield role

Though occasionally deployed as a utility right-back, Partey was most effective in his natural defensive midfield position, where he consistently impressed.

According to Squawka, the Black Stars midfielder ranked among the top performers in the league.

He averaged 1.7 tackles and 1.13 interceptions per 90 minutes, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s ball retention with just 0.77 unsuccessful touches per 90 and an 87.2% retention rate.

Partey was also a key part of Arsenal’s defensive structure, with the team conceding an average of just 1.11 expected goals (xG) per game.

Other players in the Team of the Season

Partey was named alongside Arsenal teammate Gabriel and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, as well as Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

The list also includes Liverpool quartet Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford complete the lineup.

