A former Premier League star has expressed his uneasiness about Mohammed Kudus's potential move to Chelsea

According to multiple reports, the Black Stars and West Ham United attacker has reportedly been offered to Chelsea

The 24-year-old is bent on joining a Champions League club, rejecting a life-changing offer from Saudi Arabia

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent has shared his unease over the possibility of Mohammed Kudus joining Chelsea this summer.

His remarks come in the wake of reports suggesting that the Ghanaian star could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Mohammed Kudus in action against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus offered to Chelsea

The speculation began shortly after Kudus reportedly turned down a massive financial offer from Saudi Arabia.

The West Ham attacker, who could have more than tripled his wages by moving to the Gulf, opted instead to stay in Europe, keeping his Champions League ambitions alive, per One Football.

This decision opened the door for Chelsea, who have since been offered the chance to sign the talented 24-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham are believed to have proposed a swap deal that would see goalkeeper Robert Sanchez head the other way to the London Stadium.

While Chelsea hasn’t accepted the offer yet, they haven’t ruled it out either. Discussions are ongoing, and the club is weighing up their next move, as noted by Goal.

Ex-Premier League star uneasy about Kudus' potential move

Darren Bent, who netted over 100 goals in the English top flight, weighed in on the potential transfer.

Though he admits to liking Kudus, he expressed concern about what this move could mean for the competitive balance in the league.

“The season before [in 2023/24], he was incredible. This season, he’s not been great but he is only 24 years old!” Bent told talkSPORT.

“Obviously, Jadon Sancho is not going to be there [next season, with Chelsea sending him back to Manchester United].

"I like Kudus. Maybe with better, more consistent players, he could be really, really good. It doesn’t surprise me Chelsea are in for him."

“Chelsea are trying to get their business done early. Delap is there. They are now talking about [AC Milan goalkeeper] Mike Maignan. If they get them [plus Kudus], all of a sudden you start to go; ‘Hmm, I don’t like what’s going on there!’”

Chelsea's attack is taking shape ahead of Club World Cup

Nicolas Jackson, who has been maligned for his inconsistency, is beginning to find his rhythm.

Cole Palmer has also grown into a key creative figure, linking play with sharp decision-making in the final third.

Mohammed Kudus involved in a tussle with Chelsea's Robert Sanchez. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

With the arrival of Ipswich Town's Liam Delap and interest in other attacking reinforcements, the Blues are clearly building a dynamic and youthful offensive unit.

If Kudus joins a group that includes the likes of Noni Madueke and a potential swoop for Pedro Neto, Chelsea might just position themselves as genuine title challengers for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Mohammed Kudus excluded from Ghana FOTY

In a different publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mohammed Kudus’ absence from the 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year nominees, following a dip in form during the 2024/25 season.

The final shortlist, however, includes Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey and a La Liga star who made waves during the campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh