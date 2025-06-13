Inter Miami face extreme heat risks during the Club World Cup, with games in Miami and Atlanta expected to be played in temperatures as high as 31°C and high humidity levels

Match locations in later rounds depend on Inter Miami’s group finish—group winners move to cooler cities like Philadelphia and New Jersey, while runners-up remain in hot Atlanta

The tournament faces widespread criticism due to its expanded format, congested schedule, and now the added danger of intense weather conditions affecting player safety

Lionel Messi is set to lead Inter Miami into the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup, but weather conditions in the United States could present an unexpected and uncontrollable danger.

With 32 teams from six confederations competing for a staggering $1 billion prize pool, the tournament promises high-stakes drama from June 15 to July 13.

However, extreme summer temperatures in several host cities—including Miami and Atlanta—have raised serious concerns for players’ safety and performance.

Soaring temperatures raise alarm for players

The U.S. National Weather Service has already issued a ‘moderate’ heat risk for Miami and Los Angeles, where some of the opening matches are scheduled.

Inter Miami's first game against Egyptian giants Al Ahly kicks off at 8pm local time in Miami, when temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C with 65% humidity—making conditions stifling for players.

Messi and his teammates then travel to Atlanta to face FC Porto on June 19 at 3pm, where temperatures could reach 31°C accompanied by potential thunderstorms.

Although Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a retractable roof, the heat remains a serious concern.

Route to knockouts depends on group finish

Inter Miami’s final group game is scheduled for June 29 at 9pm against Brazilian side Palmeiras back in Miami, with temperatures forecast around 27°C.

Depending on the team's performance, Messi’s path in the knockout stages could vary significantly.

If they top Group A, their quarterfinals and semifinals would take place in Philadelphia and East Rutherford—two much cooler cities with temperatures around 19°C.

However, if they finish second in the group, they’ll return to Atlanta for both the last-16 and quarterfinal matches, potentially facing more scorching conditions.

Heat adds to tournament concerns

The intense heat in the U.S. adds to the growing list of criticisms surrounding the Club World Cup’s expansion.

Critics argue that the tournament unnecessarily contributes to the already overcrowded football calendar, and now, the safety risks posed by extreme weather only amplify those concerns.

For Messi and Inter Miami, the Club World Cup represents a golden opportunity—but also a physically demanding challenge that no player, regardless of talent, can fully control.

