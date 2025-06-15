The newly revamped FIFA Club World Cup got underway on Saturday, June 14, in Miami

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly played out a pulsating draw in the opening game

YEN.com.gh shines the spotlight on three Ghanaian players expected to light up the competition with their clubs

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

‎The revamped FIFA Club World Cup got underway with a tense stalemate between Inter Miami and Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Despite the lack of goals, the match set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

Supporters may not have had much to celebrate in the opening clash, but as the games roll on, anticipation is expected to build.

A detailed view of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy on display at BMO Stadium. Photo by Orlando Ramirez.

Source: Getty Images

Big names like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Cole Palmer, and Erling Haaland are all set to grace the pitch, and fans around the globe are eager to see who will steal the spotlight.

Three Ghanaian players expected to light up the Club World Cup

While no club from Ghana made it to the 32-team competition, owing to disappointing performances in the CAF Champions League, three Ghanaian players are flying the country’s flag.

Their individual stories reflect perseverance, talent, and a shot at redemption on football’s global stage.

Edmund Baidoo, Samuel Obeng and Yaw Yeboah are the three Ghanaian players tipped to shine at the Club World Cup. Photos by Hans Peter Lottermoser/Getty, @WACofficiel/X and Josh Lavallee - FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

1. Samuel Obeng (Wydad Casablanca)

Samuel Obeng Gyabaa, a nimble left-footed forward, once had the spotlight on him after a standout campaign with Ghana’s U-23 team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Though his journey took him through the lower leagues in Spain, the 28-year-old seems to be enjoying a resurgence with Wydad Casablanca.

In recent weeks, Obeng has been instrumental for the Moroccan side, contributing goals and assists in his last three league outings.

His performances in friendlies against Sevilla and FC Porto also caught attention. With renewed confidence, he enters the tournament hoping to make his mark.

However, the road ahead is challenging. According to FIFA.com, Wydad finds itself in Group G, set to take on European champions Manchester City, Italian giants Juventus, and Al Ain from the UAE.

2. Yaw Yeboah (Los Angeles FC)

Yaw Yeboah’s name has long been familiar to Ghanaian football fans. Once seen as a rising star, the former Lille player has worn the colours of numerous clubs across Europe. Now at 28, he’s settled in the United States with Los Angeles FC.

In this year’s Major League Soccer season, Yeboah has found the net once in nine outings.

Representing a club known for its attacking football, he’s expected to add pace and creativity as LAFC tackle a tough group featuring Chelsea, Flamengo, and Esperance de Tunis in Group D, per One Football.

3. Edmund Baidoo (RB Salzburg)

The youngest of Ghana’s trio at the Club World Cup, Edmund Baidoo, has been climbing the ranks at Austrian side RB Salzburg with remarkable speed.

Though not yet a household name, his rise has been swift and promising, earning him a spot in one of Europe’s top development clubs.

With youth on his side and a hunger to prove himself, Baidoo’s journey in this tournament will be one to watch.

Just like the aforementioned duo, Baidoo's Salzburg are in a tough group. Drawn in Group H, they will face 15-time European champions Real Madrid, Saudi giants Al Hilal and Mexican heavyweights Pachuca.

Five African stars to watch at FIFA Club World Cup

In another report, YEN.com.gh spotlighted five standout African players to watch at the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Among them is Al Ahly’s veteran captain and goalkeeper, Mohamed El Shenawy.

Espérance de Tunis’ rising star Amenallah Memmiche is also gaining recognition as one of the continent’s most promising young shot-stoppers.

Wissam Abou Ali and Denis Bouanga are likewise tipped to make a strong impression on the global stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh