A Ghanaian football club has reportedly clinched a historic court victory against FIFA, setting a powerful precedent in football law

The world's football regulator has been ordered to ensure the payment of at least €283,919 to the Ghanaian outfit

The case centers around the controversial transfer of Ernest Appiah Nuamah to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon

Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy has reportedly won a significant legal tussle against FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the misallocation of solidarity payments tied to the high-profile transfer of Ernest Nuamah.

The decision, according to AfricaSoccer, delivered by sport’s highest judicial authority, marks a rare legal setback for FIFA.

Right To Dream Academy reportedly wins groundbreaking legal case against FIFA at CAS over Appiah Nuamah's transfer to Lyon. Image credit: DANIEL DUARTE/AFP, Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The verdict highlights systemic flaws in how the world’s governing body distributes financial compensation intended for formative clubs.

Development fees misallocated

The case centered on FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, a rule that reserves five percent of a player’s international transfer fee for the clubs involved in their development between the ages of 12 and 23.

When Ernest Nuamah completed a record €25 million transfer from Denmark’s FC Nordsjaelland to Belgian side RWD Molenbeek—before eventually joining Ligue 1 club Lyon—Right to Dream, where he received his core training, anticipated receiving a share of the fee.

However, FIFA initially allocated most of the solidarity payment to Stadium Youth Club, a small organization that had Nuamah only until the age of eight.

Crucially, this club had reportedly ceased operations years ago and played no part in the professional training of Nuamah, who scored 6 goals and made 2 assists in 33 appearances for Lyon in 2024/25 according to Transfermarkt.

CAS recognizes Right to Dream as primary developer

Per the same source, following Right to Dream’s appeal, CAS ruled that the Akosombo-based academy had been Nuamah’s main training environment between the critical ages of 10 and 18.

The tribunal ordered FIFA to revise its records and reallocate the solidarity compensation accordingly.

According to the CAS judgment cited by AfricaSoccer, the academy is now due at least €283,919 from the first phase of the transfer.

Further funds are anticipated once Nuamah’s loan move to Lyon becomes a permanent deal, an arrangement already agreed upon in 2023.

FIFA’s defense

Danish attorney Jes Christian Fisker represented Right to Dream in the arbitration process. FIFA, for its part, maintained throughout the proceedings that it had acted according to the information available at the time.

Nonetheless, CAS strongly criticized the global body’s reliance on “inaccurate and outdated” registration data, primarily sourced from the Ghana Football Association.

This ruling compels FIFA to consider the actual evidence submitted, which clearly demonstrated Right to Dream’s long-term role in Nuamah’s development.

It was also noted that the academy had previously compensated another early-stage club, Real Soccer Angels FC, with around €700,000 for the player’s earliest years.

Controversial Nuamah transfer to Lyon

The saga of Nuamah’s transfer had already raised eyebrows before the legal battle over solidarity fees emerged.

The 21-year-old forward was officially sold to Molenbeek, a Belgian club under the ownership of Eagle Football Holdings, led by John Textor.

Lyon, Nuamah’s ultimate destination, is also controlled by Textor, prompting Danish regulators to question the integrity of the deal.

Despite concerns about whether the move complied with transfer rules, both the Belgian and French football associations assured UEFA and FIFA that the transaction was legitimate.

Nuamah joins long line of Right to Dream graduates

The Black Stars winger follows in the footsteps of several stars produced by the Right to Dream system.

The academy, which offers a residential program combining academics and elite football training, has also developed talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Simon Adingra.

With this legal win, Right to Dream secures overdue compensation and reinforces its role as one of the most influential football academies in Africa.

In the meantime, Ghanaian football administrator, Oti Manu Joseph, in a brief chat with YEN.com.gh, believes this is a massive precedent in football law.

''I have seen news of the CAS verdict circulating, but I am yet to read the full decidion. However, this is a huge reference case in terms of application of football regulations. That is what CAS basically does. They apply the rules, statutes, and regulations and then decide on a matter.''

Hearts of Oak loses CAS case

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Hearts of Oak's legal defeat the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as they tribunal ordered the Ghana Premier League side to pay over GHC 100,000 to a former player.

The Continental Club Masters were adjudged to have breached their contract with the ex-central defender they signed in 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh