Accra Hearts of Oak Ordered To Pay Over GHC 106,000 for Breach of Contract

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ordered Accra Hearts of Oak to pay a former player GHC 106,477.42

The defender joined Hearts of Oak on a four-year contract in 2023, but left due to a dispute over unmet contractual terms

The ruling could have significant financial implications for the club, as they are now required to pay a large sum

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has directed Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club to pay their former player, Francis Adjetey, the sum of GHC 106,477.42, following a breach of contract dispute.

This decision adds another chapter to the ongoing challenges faced by the club in managing contractual obligations with its players.

Background of the dispute

Francis Adjetey joined the prestigious Ghanaian football club, Hearts of Oak, in February 2023. The player signed a four-year contract with the club, which was expected to keep him at the Phobians until 2027. However, less than a year into the deal, a dispute arose between the player and the club, with the player facing accommodation and registration issues, resulting in Adjetey’s departure.

The crux of the issue was a breach of contract on the part of Hearts of Oak who recently defeated Young Apostles in the Ghana Premier League. According to Adjetey, the club failed to honor the terms of the agreement, prompting him to take legal action after attempts to seek redress at the Ghana Football Association failed.

The matter was then brought before the Court of CAS, an international body known for resolving disputes within sports organizations.

The CAS ruling

The ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport came down heavily in favor of Francis Adjetey. CAS ordered Hearts of Oak to pay the sum of GHC 106,477.42 to the player for breach of contract. This amount includes unpaid wages and other financial obligations that the club had not met during the course of their agreement with the player.

In addition to the compensation, the ruling stipulates that Hearts of Oak must pay an interest of 5% per annum on the principal amount starting from 15th September 2023, until the date of full and effective payment. This ruling underscores the seriousness of the breach and serves as a reminder to clubs that failure to adhere to contract terms can result in significant financial penalties.

Implications for Hearts of Oak

This decision represents a significant blow to Hearts of Oak both financially and reputationally. The club, one of Ghana's most successful football teams, is expected to pay a large sum, which could affect its financial stability, especially considering the ongoing challenges in Ghanaian football. Furthermore, the ruling places the club’s management under scrutiny, as questions regarding their ability to manage player contracts and financial obligations may now arise.

Additionally, the decision could impact Hearts of Oak’s ability to attract and retain talent in the future. Players might become more cautious when negotiating contracts with the club, fearing that their agreements could be breached without consequences. The club’s failure to uphold the contract with Adjetey may also damage its standing with the wider football community.

Significance for the Ghanaian Premier League

The ruling by CAS is not just a legal matter for Hearts of Oak; it has broader implications for Ghanaian football. It highlights the importance of respecting contractual agreements between players and clubs, setting a precedent for future disputes. It also signals to footballers and clubs alike that breach of contract will not go unnoticed and can lead to significant financial consequences.

This decision might encourage more players in Ghana to pursue legal action if they feel their contracts have been breached. It could lead to an increase in the number of cases being taken to CAS or other sports tribunals in the future.

Hearts defeated by Dreams FC

