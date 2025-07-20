The Black Satellites were eliminated from the 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Cup after a 2-1 semi-final loss to defending champions Ivory Coast

Rising star Benjamin Tsivanyo gave Ghana an early lead, but Ivory Coast equalised before halftime and sealed victory with a second-half goal

With the win, the Young Elephants progress to the final, while Ghana will battle Niger for third place on Wednesday, July 23

Ghana's hopes of winning the 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup on home soil were dashed on Sunday after a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Ivory Coast.

The Black Satellites faced off against the Young Elephants at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where they aimed to book a spot in the final of the regional youth tournament.

Ghana made a bright start, taking the lead through rising star Benjamin Tsivanyo.

However, Ivory Coast responded well and drew level before halftime with a well-worked equaliser.

After the break, both teams came out determined, creating chances in a tense and competitive second half.

Despite Ghana enjoying more possession and pressing forward for a winner, it was Ivory Coast who struck the decisive blow.

The defending champions capitalised on a key opportunity and then defended resolutely to secure a 2-1 win at full-time.

With the result, Ivory Coast advanced to the final, where they will face Nigeria, while Ghana's dreams of lifting the trophy were cut short in front of their home fans.

Ghanaian football analyst Felix Romark has shared his thoughts on the Black Satellites’ campaign at the 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup, praising the team’s overall display but calling for more precision and development at the youth level.

Black Satellites' X factor is still missing

Speaking after the match, Felix Romark acknowledged the team’s effort but pointed out key areas that need improvement.

“I’m happy with the general performance of the team in the tournament, but it’s clear the X factor is still missing — that cutting edge we need in the final third,” Romark told YEN.com.gh.

He further emphasised the need for structural changes and better development systems if Ghana hopes to reclaim its dominance at the youth level on the international stage.

“Ghana has a lot of work to do if we want to return to winning trophies at the youth level internationally, just like we used to. The talent is there, but we must polish it better,” he added.

Ghana will wrap up its campaign on July 23 when they face Niger in the third-place match.

The Black Satellites will now take on Niger in the third-place playoff.

Both the final and the third-place match are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, July 23, as the tournament nears its conclusion.

