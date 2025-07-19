The Black Queens of Ghana have booked a place in the semi-finals of the 2024 WAFCON after edging past Algeria in penalty shootout

This marks their first appearance in the last four of the tournament since 2016, reigniting hopes of a historic run

Up next, the senior women’s national team will lock horns with host nation Morocco on Tuesday, July 22, in Rabat

Ghana’s Black Queens are through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after surviving a tense encounter against Algeria that was only settled by penalties.

What began as a tight and cautious game ended with a dramatic flourish as the Queens held their nerve to seal a memorable victory in the shootout.

Black Queens captain Portia Boakye talks to her teammates during a game at the 2024 WAFCON. Photo credit: @CAFwomen/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana edge Algeria on penalty shootouts to book semi-final spot at 2024 WAFCON

The quarter-final clash between the two sides served up little in terms of goals but plenty of tension, including a controversial VAR decision that saw Stella Nyamekye's powerful strike ruled out for offside.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough after regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time, the referee’s final whistle confirmed what many had anticipated: penalties would decide the outcome.

Interestingly, penalties have often been a stumbling block for Ghanaian national teams.

Black Queens players hoisted goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan onto their shoulders in celebration after her heroic saves in the penalty shootout. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

But this time, the Black Queens approached the shootout with calm determination, and it paid off.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan stepped up when it mattered most, setting the tone with a crucial save as Algeria missed their first spot kick. That early advantage allowed the Queens to take control.

German-born Josephine Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu opened Ghana’s account with a composed finish.

Algeria’s Sofia Guellati responded confidently, but Doris Boaduwaa restored Ghana’s lead with an ice-cold strike from the spot.

The pressure then got to Ines Belloumou, whose effort was denied once more by Konlan, sending the Ghanaian fans into raptures.

Up stepped fan favourite Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who slotted home to give the Queens a cushion.

Laura Taleb Muller pulled one back for the Fennec Foxes, but Ghana’s destiny was already within touching distance.

Evelyn Badu, brought on in the second half, was tasked with the final kick, and she didn’t disappoint.

With poise beyond measure, she guided the ball into the top corner, sealing a 4-2 win and sending Ghana into the semi-finals for the first time since 2016, per the BBC.

Ghana maintains head-to-head dominance against Algeria

This victory marked another triumph in Ghana’s growing record over Algeria in the history of the Women’s AFCON.

According to Flashscore, this was the fourth time the two sides had met in the competition. Ghana now boasts two wins in regulation time, one on penalties, and a single defeat.

Ghana to face Morocco in the semi-finals

The road to glory is far from over. Next up for the Black Queens is a tricky test against tournament hosts Morocco.

The Atlas Lionesses cruised past Mali with a 3-1 victory to book their second straight appearance in the semi-finals.

With momentum on their side and belief running high, Ghana will be looking to go one better and perhaps even reclaim their place among the continent’s elite.

Ghana thump Tanzania to wrap up group stages in style

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Black Queens booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 WAFCON with a dominant 4-1 win over Tanzania on July 14.

Strikes from Princella Adubea, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah powered Ghana to an emphatic victory at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh