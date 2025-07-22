Four Chelsea players have begun training separately as the club works to offload them during the summer transfer window

While most of the squad remains on holiday following their Club World Cup triumph, the out-of-favour players have already reported back

Leading the list is Raheem Sterling, who Chelsea are keen to sell permanently after a disappointing stint, including a forgettable spell against Arsenal

World champions Chelsea are preparing to offload four senior players who have been training separately from the rest of the squad as the club reshapes for the upcoming season.

The Blues recently celebrated a historic 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13, setting the tone for what could be a major domestic push in the 2025/26 campaign.

Chelsea Ban 4 Players from First-Team as Squad Trimming Begins

Source: Getty Images

The Stamford Bridge outfit have not lifted the Premier League title since the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte, and after a grueling 11-month campaign, attention has now turned to squad rebuilding.

With UEFA Champions League football secured, the club is keen to reinforce key areas while trimming down the squad.

Chelsea drop four players from first-team plans

A major part of the restructuring involves moving on players no longer in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans.

According to The Sun, four senior players - Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix, and Axel Disasi - have been asked to train alone as the club explores both loan and permanent exits for them.

Sterling is the most notable name on the list. The England forward still has two years left on his £325,000-a-week contract, and Chelsea are eager to find a resolution that suits both parties.

Raheem Sterling and João Felix are among the unwanted players at Chelsea. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea’s board is now working to secure deals for the out-of-favour stars. Joao Felix is attracting interest from Benfica, who are reportedly keen on a reunion.

However, the Blues have placed a £35 million valuation on the Portuguese attacker.

The future of the others remains unclear, but what’s certain is that Chelsea’s summer business is far from over.

Chelsea’s potential signings

Chelsea is not just clearing space, they’re also continuing their high-spending trend.

The Blues have secured Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and are now eyeing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The French forward, who was loaned to Juventus recently, could be on the move again with his future at PSG uncertain.

Football.london also reports that Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is a target for the West London club.

In another potential move, Chelsea is said to be exploring a swap deal with Bayern Munich involving Renato Veiga in exchange for South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae.

Chelsea's pre-season fixtures

Chelsea will turn their attention to their final preparations for the new campaign.

Enzo Maresca’s side will host Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on August 8 and August 10, respectively, as part of their pre-season plans.

The buzz around the club is electric, and after a successful summer on the global stage, fans have every reason to believe that something special is brewing at the Bridge.

Chelsea players mock Arsenal with Madueke joke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea stars took a lighthearted swipe at rivals Arsenal following their dominant 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final.

The playful banter centred around winger Noni Madueke, who is set to join the Gunners but missed the celebrations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh