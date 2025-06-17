Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen with black nail polish on his toes in multiple photos, but it’s more about performance than style

Images dating as far back as 2016 reveal that the football legend has long embraced this practice

Similar to combat sports athletes like Israel Adesanya, Ronaldo uses the polish as a protective measure for his nails

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the world’s elite athletes, still competing at the highest level for both club and country, even at the age of 40.

His unmatched dedication and professionalism have not only extended his career but also helped him set numerous records, many of which may never be broken.

From his protein-rich six-meal-a-day diet to his routine of five luxurious naps daily, Ronaldo constantly seeks even the smallest edge to stay ahead.

These intense lifestyle choices all serve a single purpose: to preserve the health and fitness of the Real Madrid legend, allowing him to defy age and expectation deep into his playing years.

But while much of Ronaldo’s regimen is widely known and admired, there’s one particular method of self-care that has largely escaped public attention—one that has everything to do with protecting his feet.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s painted toenails spark curiosity

Ronaldo is no stranger to flaunting his chiselled physique on social media—unsurprising for a global icon with his own underwear brand to promote.

But lately, fans have been focusing less on his abs and more on his toes. In several images where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner appears barefoot, eagle-eyed followers have noticed something unusual: his toenails are painted black.

This unexpected detail has popped up more than once. Whether he’s relaxing poolside or posing with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, Ronaldo’s toes seem consistently polished.

The look isn’t new either—photos dating back to 2016 also show him sporting the same black nail polish, suggesting it’s more than just a passing style statement.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo paints his toenails

While it might seem like just another bold style move from a man who enjoys standing out, Cristiano Ronaldo’s black toenails serve a more practical purpose than fashion.

According to German outlet BILD via Givemesport, the real reason behind this habit is rooted in hygiene and performance.

Athletes like Ronaldo often paint their toenails to help prevent fungal infections caused by spending long hours in sweaty, enclosed footwear.

The polish acts as a protective barrier, creating a seal that helps block bacteria and moisture from seeping into the nail bed.

Additionally, it’s believed that the extra coating can help reinforce the nails, making them less prone to cracking or splitting during intense physical activity.

For someone like Ronaldo, who wears tightly fitted football boots for hours at a time, this subtle trick adds an extra layer of protection—one more detail in his meticulous approach to longevity and peak performance.

Ronaldo isn't alone: Many top athletes paint their toenails

While it may seem unusual at first glance, Ronaldo isn’t the only elite athlete spotted with painted toenails.

The practice is actually quite common in combat sports, especially MMA, where fighters are regularly seen barefoot. This visibility has led UFC fans to frequently notice and discuss the trend on social media.

Veteran fighters like Andrei Arlovski have adopted the habit, reportedly as a preventative measure against foot injuries and infections—similar to Ronaldo’s reasons.

UFC star Israel Adesanya, however, claims his motivation is more stylistic, saying painted nails enhance the flair when he knocks out opponents. His flashy look even became a point of ridicule by rival Sean Strickland ahead of their 2023 title fight.

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has also been known to sport painted toenails, adding another name to the list of fierce competitors who embrace this subtle but strategic choice.

