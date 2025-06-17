Rumours are swirling about Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and influencer Fati Vazquez vacationing together

The 17-year-old star is currently enjoying a break after a successful season with the La Liga club

Meanwhile, Vazquez has issued a bold statement on social media, responding to criticism with a message of strength and resilience

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has found himself at the centre of swirling rumours linking him romantically with Spanish influencer and model Fati Vazquez.

The 17-year-old is currently enjoying a well-earned holiday following a hugely successful season that saw him lift both La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal and Fati Vázquez each posted similar photo dumps on Instagram. Photos: Alexander Hassenstein/@boss_swanzy(X).

Source: Getty Images

However, his summer getaway hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Mundo Deportivo, social media clues suggest that Yamal and 30-year-old Vazquez may have spent part of their vacation together.

Both posted photos to Instagram showing similar backdrops—leading fans and media to speculate that they were in the same place at the same time.

Fati Vazquez responds to backlash

The rumours quickly gained traction online, prompting Fati Vazquez to issue a strong statement on her social media.

Without directly addressing the dating speculation, she called out the negativity directed at her, writing:

“"It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they go as far as to wish death upon someone they don’t even know. What others project says more about them than it does about me. I choose to live with purpose, to keep growing, and to surround myself with light."

"To those who wish me harm, I wish healing—because no one who is truly well with themselves wants to destroy another. ❤️"

Yamal denies relationship with Fati Vazquez

As reported by Goal, Yamal has denied being romantically involved with Fati Vazquez, despite social media posts sparking widespread speculation.

According to Sport, celebrity journalist Javi de Hoyos reached out to the Barcelona teenager, who firmly stated there was "nothing going on" between them.

Interestingly, De Hoyos suggested that Vazquez might actually be linked to another player at the club.

For now, Yamal seems focused on recharging after a demanding year on the pitch.

The forward, who turns 18 next month, will soon shift his attention back to football as he prepares to rejoin the Barcelona squad for their upcoming pre-season tour of Asia.

Lamine Yamal in a match for Spain against France. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Fati Vazquez?

30-year-old Vazquez left her job as a flight attendant to pursue a full-time career as a social media influencer.

She has built a massive online presence, with over a million followers across YouTube and Instagram, where she shares content focused on lifestyle, healthy eating, and fitness.

Vazquez has also authored a book detailing the bullying she endured during her teenage years.

Yamal breaks up with Alex Padilla again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal and Alex Padilla have reportedly ended their relationship once again, adding another chapter to their turbulent romance.

The lovers, who first went public during Spain’s Euros victory celebration, have broken up amid ongoing drama.

Their relationship has been marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations, with allegations of infidelity surfacing in the past.a powerful story that has resonated with many and earned her widespread support.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh