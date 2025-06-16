Lamine Yamal and Spanish influencer Fati Vázquez each posted separate photo dumps on Instagram

However, fans quickly noticed that the backgrounds in their photos were nearly identical

The matching scenery all but confirmed the two were vacationing together in Italy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lamine Yamal has jetted off to Italy for a relaxing break after helping FC Barcelona clinch a domestic treble in what was a standout season for the teenage sensation.

While many expected a quiet summer for the 17-year-old, his name is once again in the spotlight—this time not for his footballing prowess but for a rumoured romance.

Lamine Yamal reportedly dating YouTuber who is 12 years older than him

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish winger has been linked to 29-year-old Galician influencer Fati Vázquez, a social media personality with a massive following across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Vázquez, who began her YouTube career in 2016, boasts over a million subscribers and is no stranger to attention.

Social Media clues spark romance rumours

According to Mundo Deportivo USA, the pair appear to have gone on a romantic trip to Sicily, Italy.

Eagle-eyed fans and online sleuths pieced things together after spotting near-identical photos on both their Instagram accounts, taken just days apart.

Images featuring the same helicopter, picturesque landscapes, and an identical infinity pool quickly fueled speculation of a romantic link between the two.

Yamal posted a photo of himself lounging poolside four days ago, while Fati shared a different shot of the same setting just a day ago.

The photos showed not only the same pool but also the same chill-out area and surrounding plants, making it difficult to dismiss the coincidence.

Though neither party has officially confirmed their relationship, their social media behavior suggests there’s more than friendship involved.

Age gap and attention cause stir

The rumoured romance has sparked conversation due to their 12-year age difference and the fact that Yamal is still a minor.

Fati Vázquez is no stranger to public scrutiny, having previously dated YouTuber Tobbalink and been involved in other high-profile flings.

As speculation grows, both Yamal and Vázquez remain active online, with fans and critics closely watching their every post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh