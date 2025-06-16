Cole Palmer showed he's thriving on and off the pitch as he turned heads with a £220,000 watch.

Jetting off with the Blues to the United States for the Club World Cup, the 23-year-old stepped out in serious style.

Cole Palmer wears a £220,000 watch as he flies with Chelsea to the US

Palmer was seen sporting a bold, Italian-inspired Richard Mille timepiece worth a staggering £220,000 (GHS 3 Miilion).

Since making his high-profile move from the Etihad to Stamford Bridge, the 23-year-old winger has continued to wow Chelsea fans with his performances.

But Palmer has shown he’s not just about skills and goals—he’s got a serious flair for luxury too.

What's is Richard Mille watch?

The Richard Mille RM 07-04 he was spotted wearing is a true head-turner, featuring a sleek design inspired by Italy’s world-famous car culture.

Its vibrant green, black, white, and red colour scheme pays homage to the Italian flag, and Palmer wears it with confidence to spare.

Priced at an eye-watering £220,000, the stylish watch is crafted from ultra-light titanium—perfect for a player always on the move.

Palmer’s watch is just as sharp and stylish as his overall look.

Cole Palmer shows off Richard Mille watch

Still, it wasn’t only the luxury timepiece turning heads—Palmer himself appeared completely unfazed by the attention.

He was seen casually scrolling through his phone, subtly showing off the high-end accessory.

And this isn’t his first brush with luxury; his sister’s TikTok and Instagram pages reveal plenty about his love for the finer things.

Richard Mille watches have long been favourites among football’s elite, and Palmer clearly fits the profile.

As Chelsea’s quest for Club World Cup glory intensifies, Palmer looks set to make his mark both on and off the pitch.

Chelsea eye Club World Cup glory

Chelsea begin their Club World Cup journey with a group stage clash against LAFC, followed by tough encounters against Flamengo and ES Tunis.

New manager Enzo Maresca will be eager to use the tournament as a springboard for a fresh chapter in the club’s history, aiming to restore a winning mentality after a string of underwhelming seasons.

As the Blues chase silverware on American soil, Cole Palmer will be looked upon to set the tone with his performances on the field.

Their campaign officially kicks off on Monday, June 16, when they face MLS outfit LAFC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

