Ghanaian players have started making moves in the January transfer window after Michael Baidoo joined Plymouth

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo have emerged as transfer targets for top clubs in the English Premier League

Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey have a few months left on their current deals with their respective clubs

The summer transfer window has officially been opened with some players making moves to new clubs.

Ghanaian players are expected to make moves, especially those close to the end of their contracts.

Meanwhile, others have been hot in the market, with top clubs targeting them as they prepare to make offers for their services.

Top 4 Ghanaian Players Who Could Leave Their Clubs in The Summer

YEN.com.gh looks at four Ghanaian players who could leave their clubs in the summer transfer window.

Tariq Lamptey

Another player who could ink a deal with another club in January is Tariq Lamptey of Brighton. With six months remaining on his previous contract, Brighton and Hove Albion are yet to hand him a new deal.

During the summer transfer window, the speedy wing-back was linked with French clubs Olympique Marseille and Lyon. He remains a target for Marseille and could reunited with former Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Thomas Partey

The Arsenal star could sign a new deal in principle with any club of his choice with only six months remaining on his current deal. Arsenal are dragging their feet over handing the 31-year-old a new contract.

However, reports in Spain indicate Barcelona are set to make a move for the player who could leave as a free agent in the summer.

Partey is also attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, and Italian giants Juventus are ready to re-enter the race for his services.

Mohammed Kudus

The Black Stars attacking midfielder has been on the radar of some of the top clubs in Europe, but reports in England have linked the 24-year-old to Liverpool and Arsenal. The West Ham United playmaker has also emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, as reported by the Hard Tackle.

However, with three years remaining on his contract, the versatile player will cost his suitors a fortune. Kudus is reportedly valued at 80 million Euros, but that will not fend off the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool. Arsenal fans have been raving for him to be signed by the club.

Kudus enjoyed a stellar first season in England, shinning for the Hammers and contributing 20 goals. Despite suffering a five-game suspension this term, Kudus has been by far one of West Ham's best players in a struggling campaign.

Antoine Semenyo

Earmarked as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose contract situation at Liverpool is yet to be resolved, the EPL rising star has been the fulcrum of AFC Bournemouth this season.

Multiple tabloids in England have linked the Ghanaian striker to Liverpool after an impressive campaign this season, which has seen him score five and serve two assists in 19 matches for the Cherries in the Premier League, per Transfermarkt.

While Liverpool are keen on bringing the 24-year-old to Anfield, Newcastle United have also set sights on the former Bristol City attacker. Semenyo's versatility makes him playable across the front positions.

