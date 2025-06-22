Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing a FIFA World Cup finalist to replace striker Nicolas Jackson

The Senegalese is on the brink of leaving Chelsea two years after arriving from Villarreal

Enzo Maresca in understood be in search of a centre-forward ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for a World Cup finalist as the West London club reassesses its attacking options ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

While they already boast a number of forwards, internal challenges and disciplinary issues have prompted fresh discussions around strengthening their frontline.

France national team lineup for UEFA Nations League match against Germany on June 8, 2025 in Stuttgart. Image credit: Photo by Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Jackson set to leave Chelsea

Enzo Maresca, newly installed as Chelsea's head coach, currently has several strikers at his disposal, including Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, and recent acquisition Liam Delap.

However, the situation is more complicated than it appears on paper. Guiu, despite his potential, could be loaned out for the upcoming season to gain more first-team experience.

Jackson, meanwhile, has seen his place come under threat due to disciplinary issues, with the Blues willing to sell the African forward according to Mirror.

The Senegalese striker was sent off twice in a short span—once in a Premier League clash against Newcastle and more recently in a Club World Cup fixture versus Flamengo.

His reckless challenge in the latter, just four minutes after entering the field, drew sharp criticism and raised questions about his temperament.

What is the future of Nicolas Jackson?

Though Jackson has delivered a respectable return of 30 goals and 12 assists in 80 appearances since joining from Villarreal in 2023, his recent red cards have eroded his standing with fans and decision-makers alike.

These setbacks, coupled with Chelsea’s desire for a more composed presence in attack, could see the 23-year-old pushed toward the exit.

Interest in Jackson is already beginning to emerge. According to reports, both Juventus and Napoli are monitoring his situation and could be open to making a move should he become available.

Chelsea, having paid around £32 million for his services, would likely seek to recoup most—if not all—of that investment in any potential sale.

Chelsea to sign Kolo Muani from PSG

Chelsea have reportedly renewed their interest in Randal Kolo Muani according to Sports Mole after failing to secure his signature in the recent past.

The French international spent the latter half of last season on loan at Juventus, where he made a notable impact.

He racked up 10 goals in 20 appearances, playing a crucial role in Juventus' campaign and is currently featuring for them in the ongoing Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain invested heavily in the 2022 World Cup finalist with France, spending around £77 million to sign him in 2023.

Randal Kolo Muani last moment chance in extra time is saved by Emiliano Martinez of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Argentina on December 18, 2022. Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

While Chelsea are unlikely to match that valuation, initial reports suggest that the club has initiated contact with PSG to explore a potential deal.

A permanent transfer may require creative structuring or negotiation over payment terms, but Chelsea appear serious in their pursuit.

Barcelona reportedly interested in Nicolas Jackson

YEN.com.gh earlier reported FC Barcelona's alleged interest in embattled Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson following his red card against Flamengo at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The Senegal international divides opinion. While many Blues want him out, there are other fans who prefer he stays for the 2025/26 season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh