Liverpool have agreed to sell defender Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £35 million

Manager Arne Slot is ready to part ways with the young centre-back as he reshapes his squad for the new season

New Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is eager to strengthen his defence and sees Quansah as a key addition

Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement to sign Ghana-eligible defender Jarell Quansah for an initial £30 million fee, with an additional £5 million in potential add-ons.

The talented centre-back, currently representing England at the Under-21 European Championship, is expected to sign a contract that will keep him at Leverkusen until 2030.

Jarell Quansah: Ghanaian Defender to Join Leverkusen from Liverpool

With Quansah set to leave, Liverpool will now shift their attention to signing a promising young defender, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi among their targets, alongside other potential options in the same position.

As part of the agreement with Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have included a buy-back clause, allowing them the option to re-sign the talented defender in the future.

The young centre-back was previously linked with a move to Newcastle last summer in a potential swap deal involving Anthony Gordon joining Liverpool.

Jarell Quansah's Liverpool career

Quansah, 22, has been with Liverpool since the age of five, rising through the ranks to make 58 senior appearances and scoring three goals.

During his time at Anfield, he lifted both the Premier League and the League Cup, contributing significantly to the club’s recent domestic success.

Jarell Quansah's international career

Quansah, who has previously received a senior England call-up, has featured in every game of the Under-21s' impressive run to the European Championship semi-finals.

England U21 are set to face the Netherlands on Wednesday, with Quansah expected to play another key role at the heart of defence.

He was born to Ghanaian parents in England, making him eligible to play for both countries.

Liverpool’s summer transfer moves so far

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market this summer, striking multiple deals with Bayer Leverkusen, including the high-profile signings of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

The Bundesliga club is now under the leadership of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

On the departures front, Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a sensational switch to Real Madrid, while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has joined Brentford in search of regular first-team football.

After clinching the Premier League title in his debut season, manager Arne Slot is eager to build on that success.

One of his key targets is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, although the England international is reportedly open to staying for the final year of his contract. Newcastle and Tottenham are also monitoring his situation closely.

Ghana lose defender Quansah to England

