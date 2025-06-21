Lionel Messi broke strict FIFA protocol during the Club World Cup that no other player has done so far.

On Thursday evening, footballing great Messi led Inter Miami to a crucial 2-1 win over Porto in their second fixture of the Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi Faces Punishment for Breaking Club World Cup Protocol After Porto Win

Source: Getty Images

Messi scores fantastic freekick

After conceding an penalty early in the first half, the Argentine's side came out firing in the second half, scoring two goals within the first nine minutes of kick off.

Midfielder Telasco Segovia scored the MLS side's first goal of the match before Messi scored a spectacular free kick to win the match and significantly boost Inter Miami's chances of making it to the round of 16.

Messi breaks Club World Cup protocol

However, immediately after the match one reporter following Inter Miami noticed that the Barcelona legend broke one strict protocol that all players have been following during the competition.

Messi's impressive performance during the match led to him being named the Superior Player of the Match.

So far throughout the tournament, the player given the award as held a postgame press conference but, despite hopes within the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, journalist Franco Panizo confirmed that Messi decided not to on Thursday.

Messi did speak in a Flash Zone interview with DAZN, but decided against the official official FIFA Superior Player of the Match press conference.

