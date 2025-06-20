Chelsea fans are fuming after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Brazilian side Flamengo in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The defeat suffered at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia has triggered growing calls for head coach Enzo Maresca to be shown the exit.

Chelsea humbled by Flamengo in Club World Cup

It was Chelsea who struck first. Pedro Neto, fresh from his heroics in Atlanta earlier in the week, calmly slotted home the opener, giving the Blues an early advantage and a bit of confidence heading into halftime.

However, that edge evaporated in the second half.

The Brazilian giants wasted no time in turning the game around. Bruno Henrique found the equaliser after capitalising on slack defending from the English side.

Moments later, former Real Madrid full-back Danilo put Flamengo ahead with a composed finish.

As the game slipped away from Chelsea, things went from bad to worse.

Substitute Nicolas Jackson, barely four minutes into his appearance, lunged into a reckless challenge on Ayrton Lucas.

The referee had no hesitation in showing a straight red card, reducing Maresca’s side to ten men.

Flamengo rubbed salt into Chelsea’s wounds shortly after, with Wallace Yan coming off the bench to seal the result with a third goal.

Chelsea fans want Enzo Maresca sacked

The defeat has left fans of the London club disillusioned, and their frustration was evident across social media platform X. Many supporters didn’t hold back in calling for Maresca to be sacked.

@FelixRomark wrote:

"Sack Maresca now 😡"

@aligustina echoed the sentiment:

"Sack the fraud."

@senyonino vented:

"That guy is not a coach. Ohh...some average coach with luck. You keep playing James at midfield; it doesn't give you any positive results, but still... he is just annoying. Where is Santos? Where is Hall?"

@amarteyone didn’t mince words:

"He is so dumb, that manager."

@OleleSalvador added a cheeky jab:

"Leave Enzo Maresca in the USA; sack him & let him teach PE in an American college immediately. I’ve had enough. Thanks."

“I tried something new today with tactics for next season. Flamengo deserved it, congrats to them. that’s it” (DAZN)

Can Chelsea still qualify after the Flamengo defeat?

With this result, Flamengo now top Group D with six points and need just a draw in their final fixture against Los Angeles FC to seal the top spot.

For Chelsea, however, it’s do or die. They must beat Esperance du Tunis in their last group match to have any hope of staying in the tournament.

