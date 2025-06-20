Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick in the 54th minute to give Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Porto in the 2025 Club World Cup

Despite delivering a match-winning performance, Messi revealed he has been dealing with a recurring thigh issue

With the win over Porto and a draw against Al Ahly, Inter Miami sit second in Group A with 4 points, level with leaders Palmeiras

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lionel Messi delivered yet another masterclass performance in an exhilarating match at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday, June 19, scoring a brilliant free-kick to secure Inter Miami’s first win in the tournament.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory over Porto, but Messi’s post-match comments revealed that his thigh injury has been causing him ongoing discomfort.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Internacional CF Miami and FC Porto on June 19, 2025. Image credit: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Dramatic victory for Inter Miami

The match started off with Porto’s early lead, as Samuel Aghehowa converted a penalty in the 8th minute, putting the Portuguese side in front.

However, Inter Miami responded in style, with Telasco Segovia scoring the equalizer in the 47th minute according to ESPN.

The game was now delicately poised at 1-1, with both teams fighting hard for the victory to boost their chances of qualifying from Group A.

La Pulga the showcased his undeniable brilliance just as the match seemed to be heading towards a draw.

In the 54th minute, the Argentine forward stepped up to take a free-kick from a dangerous position. With his trademark precision, Messi curled the ball over the wall and into the top corner, leaving Porto’s goalkeeper with no chance.

The goal sealed a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami, earning them their first win in the 2025 Club World Cup, per GOAL.

Pictured: Lionel Messi #10. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Messi reveals injury concerns

While Messi’s free-kick was the highlight of the match, his post-game comments shed light on the struggles he has been facing with a recurring thigh injury.

In his interview, quoted by Inter Miami News Hub on X, Messi revealed that the issue has been bothering him for some time now.

"I’ve been dealing with a problem in my thigh for a while now," Messi said. "It’s been bothering me a lot, and today I felt it again. It's nothing serious, and I’m dealing with it well."

The fact that the veteran playmaker continued to play through the injury and delivered such a crucial moment in the match speaks volumes about his professionalism and determination.

Despite his discomfort, Messi’s ability to rise to the occasion and score a game-winning free-kick under pressure is a testament to his sheer talent.

A look at Inter Miami’s CWC performance so far

This win over Porto was a much-needed boost for Inter Miami, who had drawn 0-0 in their opening match of the tournament against Al Ahly on June 14, 2025.

In that match, despite a solid performance, the team failed to break the deadlock, which left them with a single point in the group stage.

The result left many questioning if Inter Miami, who have been in the spotlight since Messi’s arrival, could live up to the expectations placed upon them.

However, the victory over Porto, combined with the draw against Al Ahly, puts Inter Miami in a good position in Group A of the tournament.

With 4 points from two matches, they are level on points with Palmeiras, who defeated Al Ahly 2-0 in the other Group A match.

While Palmeiras lead the table due to their superior goal difference, Inter Miami’s 4-point haul keeps them firmly in contention for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Inter Miami's next match at the Club World Cup

The next match against Palmeiras on June 23 in the tournament will be crucial, as it could determine Inter Miami’s place in the knockout rounds.

The team will need to rely on their captain and superstar to guide them through the challenges ahead, but with Messi leading the way, there’s no doubt that Inter Miami will be one of the most dangerous teams in the competition.

Meanwhile, African giants Al Ahly, who were defeated 2-0 by the Brazilian side would contest their final group game against FC Porto on the same day.

Messi's reaction to Inter Miami's MLS Cup loss

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Lionel Messi's statement following Inter Miami's disappointing elimination from the MLS Cup in November 2024.

The former Barcelona star and his Inter side were the clear favourites to win the match to advance but the opponent produced a big peformance to stun them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh