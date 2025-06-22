Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is already facing backlash over his possible transfer to La Liga champions FC Barcelona

A Bilbao depiction featuring Nico Williams has been vandalized amid the reported interest from Hansi Flick's side

Athletic captain Inaki Williams has been quick to offer public support for his younger brother

A mural in an industrial suburb of Bilbao, featuring rising star Nico Williams has been defaced due to a possible move to FC Barcelona.

The artwork once proudly displayed the images of local football icons such as Nico's elder brother Iñaki, Iker Muniain, and Nico Williams himself.

Pictured: Nico Williams. Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Now, Nico’s portion has been conspicuously erased, replaced by an angry message:

“Whether you leave or stay, you have lost our respect.”

The act marks a dramatic shift in sentiment toward the 21-year-old winger, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation.

Though Nico remains under contract with Athletic Club, reports suggest he is set to join FC Barcelona this summer, a move that has clearly unsettled a portion of the Basque fanbase.

Nico Williams mural removed in Bilbao

Nico Williams' ascent through the ranks of Athletic Bilbao’s famed youth academy had made him a symbol of the club’s philosophy.

Alongside his older brother Iñaki, Nico had become a fan favorite, seen as part of the next generation to carry on Athletic’s proud legacy.

But as whispers of his departure grew louder, admiration gave way to anger. The mural’s defacement signals more than just disappointment, it reflects a perceived betrayal.

For some fans, the idea that one of their own would leave for a traditional rival like Barça is unforgivable.

Nico Williams disappointed during the UEFA Europa League match between Athletic de Bilbao v Rangers at the San Mames Stadium on April 17, 2025. Image credit: Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Inaki Williams supports Nico

The backlash has not gone unnoticed by the Williams family according to Barca Blaugranes.

Club captain Iñaki Williams, who remains a key figure at the club and a role model in his own right, took to social media in defense of his younger brother.

“Behind anonymous disrespect, there is always someone too small to dare show their face,” he wrote, condemning the vandalism without directly naming the culprits.

While Nico has done nothing publicly to confirm his departure or speak ill of the club, he is being judged and condemned in advance.

The mural, as featured by So Foot, once a celebration of unity and pride, now serves as a symbol of the divisions that football can so easily expose.

See the erased mural of Nico Williams in Bilbao below.

Will Barcelona sign Nico Williams?

The La Liga champions are desperately in need of attacking reinforcements ahead of the 2025/26 season, with Hansi Flick aiming to defend their league crown and compete to win the Champions League.

Williams, who is known to be a good friend of Barcelona gem Lamine Yamal, is seen as a perfect addition to the Blaugrana side as Flick looks to move Raphinha to the central attacking midfield role behind Robert Lewandowski.

That tactical shift would allow the former Bayern Munich manager to parade Nico on the left wing and Yamal on the right, replicating how they are deployed in the Spanish national team.

Zenit send Barcelona money to sign Nico Williams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Russia football club Zenit Saint Petersburg's financial assistance for FC Barcelona to secure the signature of the Athletic Bilbao asset.

The unusual gesture has generated lots of buzz among football fans on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh