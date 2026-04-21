A Ghanaian man has shared key guidance with some security service applicants preparing for their second mandatory sit-down test as part of the recruitment process

The specific category of applicants is expected to sit for a second examination, which is reportedly more practical-based and designed to assess competence in their chosen roles

The Ghana Education Service earlier announced the opening of recruitment for qualified graduates, outlining key conditions for applicants, including service in deprived districts

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Popular Ghanaian TikTok content creator Faculty has reminded Category A security service applicants about the next stage of the recruitment process after successfully passing their medical screening.

Educational content creator Faculty reminds security service applicants of key details about the second test ahead of nationwide recruitment. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The TikTok star, known for producing educational content on the ongoing security service recruitment, addressed applicants who applied with their BECE certificates, noting that a second test is a mandatory step in the selection process.

According to him, the stage is not new in the recruitment system, as it forms part of procedures used to assess applicants more practically based on the specific vacancies they selected.

Faculty explained that the exercise is designed to test candidates’ understanding and competence in their chosen roles, helping facilitators select suitable personnel for the various security services.

In a TikTok video, he urged applicants to return to their books and begin preparing seriously for the upcoming test, stressing that failure at this stage could lead to disqualification.

“At that stage too, if you don’t get the pass mark, you might get disqualified,” he stated.

He further advised applicants who selected roles they are not familiar with to use the time available to study and gain practical knowledge about their chosen fields.

“So if some of you chose vacancies you have no idea about, you can use this time to learn about what you chose. Go online and start learning,” he advised.

Faculty also noted that the second test is likely to be conducted in person rather than online, unlike the earlier aptitude test.

“I believe strongly that it will be face to face and not online, and it is going to be very practical,” he added.

The date for the mentioned second test has therefore not been made public.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Peeps react to second security recruitment test

Netizens and applicants have flooded the comment section of the educational video, sharing their views on the upcoming second test. Below are some of their reactions.

Âkhûà Hot-kîçk asked:

"What of those who apply with bandmen how will the practical be."

GËNËRÄL replied Âkhûà Hot-kîçk:

"For the band, instrumental guys will display, singers will sing, you guy will play as a full band for them to see if you're good at what you chose."

princess Diana wrote:

"God will surely see us through 🙏🙏."

Khofie Starry🎮 commented:

"Am even tired oh."

Dream chaser asked:

"So what about WASSCE are also going to write again."

FACULTY responded to Dream chaser:

"No."

admirable added:

"Okay thanks for your update with God all things are possible."

The GES opens 2026 teacher recruitment for licensed B.Ed graduates. Photo credit: William Borney & Marco Vacca

Source: Getty Images

GES opens teacher recruitment for licensed graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service (GES) is seeking passionate and dedicated graduates to apply for its 2026 teacher recruitment within a one-week window.

The GES stated that the qualified graduates must have valid National Teaching Council (NTC) licenses to apply from April 10 to April 17.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES said that a key condition in this year's recruitment is that applicants must be willing to serve in deprived districts.

Source: YEN.com.gh