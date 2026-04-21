A video shared by a local miner has gone viral after he made unusual claims about a remote village he visited in search of mining opportunities

He claimed that several mud houses within the village appeared to contain visible gold particles embedded within their structure, a situation he described as rare and unexpected

His comments have generated mixed reactions on social media, with many users expressing disbelief, while others treated the claims with humour

A video shared by a local miner, believed to be involved in illegal mining activities commonly referred to as galamsey, has gone viral on social media after he made a surprising claim about a remote village he visited in search of a mining concession.

In the trending video, the miner is seen narrating what he describes as an unusual discovery in the village, where he and his team had travelled deep into a rural community to assess potential mining opportunities.

An illegal miner seen in a viral video claiming the discovery of gold particles in village mud houses. Photo credit: Olympia de Maismont/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, they were surprised to find what he described as visible gold particles embedded in several mud houses scattered across the village.

The miner insisted that, based on his years of experience in mining, he could identify traces of gold when he sees them, adding that the discovery was unlike anything he had encountered before.

In the video, he could not hide his excitement as he outlined plans by his team to approach residents of the affected houses with offers to purchase the structures.

He further stated that they would intend to demolish the mud houses and extract the alleged gold particles believed to be contained within the structures.

“We are ready to offer a huge amount of money to buy these houses, pull them down, and take out all the gold inside,” he is heard saying in the video."

The illegal miner in a viral video claimed that he discovered gold particles embedded in mud houses within a remote village he visited in search of a mining concession. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

The miner added that they are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure they fully exploit what he believes could be a significant mineral discovery in the area.

The video has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many questioning the authenticity of his claims, while others joke about the unexpected “gold discovery” in mud houses.

Authorities are yet to comment on the viral video or the location of the alleged discovery.

Watch the X video here:

Netizens show concern over the gold discovery

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the story. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Default commented:

"Imagine the ghost of the grandfather who built that house watching galamsey boys wash his 3-bedroom legacy inside a changfan. The spiritual attacks these boys are going to face will be generational."

Gyamfi Richard asked:

"Some people are saying they should arrest the man doing this video. Imagine yourself living in this house, and they come and promise you a new building and money, will you resist?

Joo Dance opined;

"I think there is more Gold in Ghana than we think we have; there should be a big reason they named us Gold Coast."

BECE candidate dies in Pramkuma galamsey pit

YEN.com.gh also reported that, despite government warnings against illegal mining, tragedy struck at Pramkuma, where a 16-year-old BECE candidate died after falling into a galamsey pit.

Yakubu David was allegedly being chased by armed security personnel. Friends said he was accused of stealing, beaten, and left for dead, leaving the community and family devastated.

David’s father appealed for justice, highlighting that many youths turn to illegal mining to survive amid harsh conditions. Apostle Eric Okai, a senior pastor, extended condolences to the family.

Source: YEN.com.gh