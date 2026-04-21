Popular Ghanaian influencer Efia Odo and her mother have caused a stir online after they were spotted on camera exchanging words over money

In a viral video, the actress called her mother “bayifoɔ” after she complained about the amount of money she has been receiving from her

The moment, which might seem normal to them, has triggered massive reactions on social media, with Ghanaians sharing mixed comments

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Efia Odo and her mother have sparked debate online after a video of them exchanging words over money surfaced.

Efia Odo and her mother spark outrage after they clashed over money. Image credit: Efia Odo, Trends TV

Source: Facebook

In the footage, the actress had given her mother some bundles of GH¢5 notes worth GHC 15,000, believed to have been given to her by Shatta after she prepared jollof rice for him; however, her mother complained about it.

“You always call me to come for money, only to be given 5 cedis notes. Do not ask me to come for money if it's these notes,” she said.

Efia Odo, who was believed to be recording the moment, called her mother “bayifoɔ”, which meant “witch”. She further described her mother as ungrateful.

“You are ungrateful. Go! bayifoɔ,” Efia Odo replied.

The moment between the mother and daughter, which to them might be a joke, quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians on social media as they reacted massively.

The Instagram video of Efia Odo and her mother is below;

Reactions to Efia Odo and mother's clash

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Efia Odo and her mother got involved in a disagreement, and some of the reactions are below.

Janet wrote:

“Efia Odo too, why would you use such words on your mother?”

Ruth Clear wrote:

“I know you guys might be joking, but calling her a witch is not a joke.”

Jatina wrote:

“Everyone chill, why y'all taking this seriously? If you are coming from a peaceful family, this is how the vibe is.”

Arkodi wrote:

“People have different relationships with their parents; you guys rest.”

Geminiking wrote:

“Her mum is not supposed to tell her that!”

Tellthetruth wrote:

“That’s not the right way to speak to your mother.”

Davis wrote:

“Telling your mum she is a witch is not right, even if you guys are joking.

Efia Odo denies being Lumba’s daughter

Meanwhile, Efia Odo addressed claims that Daddy Lumba was her biological father,

She stated categorically that the late singer was not her biological father, as many people had claimed.

“So I was gonna totally ignore this, but it's becoming too much. No. I am not Daddy Lumba's biological daughter. Actually, Daddy Lumba is everybody's daddy,” she said.

She explained that she once addressed Lumba as her father due to the fact that she believes he is a fatherly figure to all Ghanaians.

Efia Odo claimed that the video was then manipulated to make it seem that she meant he was her biological father.

“Somebody made a rumour from a video that I did when I was working on Questa TV, saying that Daddy Lumba is my dad. But then I said, I'm just joking. That clout chaser took my video and clipped it to fit his agenda that he was my father. But he was everyone's nurturer in a way,” she said.

The Instagram video of Efia Odo denying being Daddy Lumba’s biological daughter is below.

Efia Odo addresses claims that Daddy Lumba was her biological father. Image credit: Efia Odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo blasts MTN over expensive data

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Efia Odo slammed the mobile telecommunication network MTN over their exorbitantly priced data packages.

In a rant on X, Efia Odo said she spends GH¢350 on data every two weeks.

Her post blew up on social media as many Ghanaians jumped into the replies to share similar experiences with expensive MTN data.

Source: YEN.com.gh