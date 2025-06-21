Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has reportedly appeared on the radar of Spanish giants FC Barcelona

The Senegalese attacker is also attracting interest from Juventus and clubs in the Saudi Pro League

He is suspended for Chelsea's final Group D game against Esperance on Wednesday at the Club World Cup

FC Barcelona have reportedly turned their attention to Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

Reports indicate that the reigning La Liga champions are exploring the possibility of bringing the Senegalese forward to Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona show interest in Nicolas Jackson

According to Tribuna via Senegalese outlet Taggat, the Spanish giants have initiated contact with Jackson’s representatives this week.

Early indications suggest the 24-year-old is receptive to the idea of a return to the Spanish top flight.

The former Villarreal attacker made a high-profile switch to Chelsea in June 2023, signing an eight-year contract worth £32 million.

Since arriving in West London, his time in the Premier League has been a mix of promise and pressure.

Despite missing two months of the 2024/25 season due to a hamstring injury, Jackson still finished the campaign with 13 goals and six assists, per Transfermarkt.

However, his inconsistency and recent disciplinary record have raised eyebrows.

Jackson's recent red cards raise concerns

Jackson's most recent outing in Chelsea colours didn’t help his case.

During the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Flamengo at the FIFA Club World Cup, he received a straight red card just minutes after coming off the bench.

It marked his second dismissal in four matches, with the previous one coming in a clash against Newcastle.

The back-to-back red cards have placed him under renewed scrutiny, especially after Chelsea secured the signing of Liam Delap in a £30 million deal.

Jackson apologises to Chelsea fans

Following the incident, Jackson issued a heartfelt apology on Instagram:

"I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down.

"Another red card… And honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation.

"I still don't fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a moment in football that went the wrong way.

"No excuses. I take full responsibility. I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me.

"Sorry. Sorry, Sorry."

Aside from Barcelona, Jackson is also reportedly on the radar of Italian giants Juventus and Napoli, as reported by Sky in Italy. Interest is also building from three Premier League sides and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the growing list of suitors, Chelsea are not in a rush to let him go. The club’s current plan is to maintain at least two senior strikers in their squad for next season.

