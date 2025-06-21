Daniel Amartey drew the attention of excited football fans as he attempted to leave the La Mac Dan Park

The Black Stars defender’s stylish car became the centre of attraction, with supporters crowding around it in admiration

Amartey is known for his taste in luxury vehicles, with his collection featuring a Range Rover Sport worth over GH¢2 million

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey received a hero's welcome when he stopped by the La Mac Dan Park in Accra.

The 30-year-old, known for his solid presence on the field, brought that same energy off the pitch—this time, with his head-turning black Dodge Ram.

As soon as he arrived, fans swarmed the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the former Leicester City man. But it was when he was about to leave that the excitement truly peaked.

Daniel Amartey’s Dodge Ram attracts huge fans at La Mac Dan Park. Photo credit: officialmeatpie18/Instagram and Richard Sellers/Getty Images.

Fans crowd around Amartey’s sleek Dodge Ram

Amartey, seated behind the wheel of his powerful pick-up, was met with an even larger group of enthusiastic supporters.

While it wasn’t clear exactly why the crowd had gathered in such numbers, it’s common for local fans to expect a little “blessing” when big-name players come around.

A few overly eager fans even clung to the moving vehicle as he tried to exit the venue, adding to the chaotic yet cheerful scene.

Watch the video:

Inside Amartey’s impressive car collection

The Black Stars defender is no stranger to the finer things in life.

Beyond the Dodge Ram that caused a stir at the La Mac Dan park, his garage features a stylish Range Rover Sport and a sleek white Honda Accord Sport.

Each car reflects a different side of his personality—rugged, refined, and understated.

Daniel Amartey's playing career at a crossroads

Despite the excitement around his visit, Amartey’s professional journey is at a crossroads.

He has been without a club since leaving Turkish side Beşiktaş in September 2024, as confirmed by Transfermarkt.

But he’s not just sitting around. The former Inter Allies centre-back has been actively training and keeping fit as he prepares for a potential return to competitive football.

Earlier this year, rumours floated about a possible move to German giants Bayern Munich, although nothing came of it.

With the summer transfer window officially opening on Monday, June 16, and set to close on September 1, time is of the essence for the experienced defender to secure his next move.

Whether it's in Europe or elsewhere, fans will be eager to see where the next chapter of Daniel Amartey’s football story takes him.

