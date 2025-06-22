Inaki Defends Nico Williams After His Mural Is Defaced Amid Barcelona Rumours
- A mural honoring Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams was defaced and wiped out by a section of fans upset over rumors linking Nico to Barcelona
- Athletic captain Inaki Williams has reacted with a powerful statement following the unfortunate incident
- Meanwhile, Nico Williams has yet to speak publicly concerning his future as Hansi Flick makes him a prime target
A once-celebrated mural of Nico Williams in Bilbao of Athletic Club has been defaced and wiped clean by a section of disillusioned fans, prompting a strong reaction from his brother Inaki Williams.
The act, sparked by intensifying rumors linking Nico with a high-profile move to FC Barcelona, has triggered a wave of emotional responses from Athletic fans.
Nico Williams mural in Bilbao taken down
While Nico Williams has neither confirmed nor denied his potential departure from the Basque club, reports suggesting a move to FC Barcelona have been gaining traction in recent weeks.
The uncertainty has seemingly been enough to fracture a section of the Athletic Bilbao fanbase, who feel betrayed even in the absence of a decision.
A message left near the destroyed mural read:
"Whether you leave or stay, you have lost our respect."
The mural of Nico Williams, painted just over a year ago in a working-class neighborhood of Bilbao, was meant to honor his rising status as a hometown hero.
For many, he represented the next chapter in the club’s proud tradition of developing Basque talent.
Athletic Bilbao, known for its unique policy of only fielding players native to or trained in the Basque Country, has always been rooted in tradition.
But the backlash, according to So Foot, shows that this identity, once a source of pride, can sometimes create unrealistic expectations and pressure on young players.
Inaki Williams defends Nico Williams
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams issued a pointed and passionate statement aimed at those responsible for vandalizing the mural.
"Behind an anonymous lack of respect, there is always someone too small to show their face."
Will Nico Williams join Barcelona?
It is understood Hansi Flick sees Nico Williams as a key option on the left wing as he prepares to move Brazilian star Raphinha to the central attacking midfield position next season.
According to Deco, the current La Liga champions are on the brink of hiring the Spanish international as reported by Sports Mole.
That tactical move would see the ex-Leeds United winger play just behind striker Robert Lewandowski, with Lamine Yamal and Nico occupying the right and left flanks in that order.
However, Barcelona, who have reportedly agreed personal terms with Nico Williams, need to reach an agreement with the Basque side for the transfer of one of their most outstanding players.
