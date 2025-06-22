A mural honoring Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams was defaced and wiped out by a section of fans upset over rumors linking Nico to Barcelona

Athletic captain Inaki Williams has reacted with a powerful statement following the unfortunate incident

Meanwhile, Nico Williams has yet to speak publicly concerning his future as Hansi Flick makes him a prime target

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A once-celebrated mural of Nico Williams in Bilbao of Athletic Club has been defaced and wiped clean by a section of disillusioned fans, prompting a strong reaction from his brother Inaki Williams.

The act, sparked by intensifying rumors linking Nico with a high-profile move to FC Barcelona, has triggered a wave of emotional responses from Athletic fans.

Nico Williams celebrates 1-0 with Inaki Williams of Athletic Club during the UEFA Europa League match between Athletic and AS Roma on March 13, 2025. Image credit: Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Nico Williams mural in Bilbao taken down

While Nico Williams has neither confirmed nor denied his potential departure from the Basque club, reports suggesting a move to FC Barcelona have been gaining traction in recent weeks.

The uncertainty has seemingly been enough to fracture a section of the Athletic Bilbao fanbase, who feel betrayed even in the absence of a decision.

Nico Williams mural erased in Bilbao. Image credit: Barca Universal

Source: Twitter

A message left near the destroyed mural read:

"Whether you leave or stay, you have lost our respect."

The mural of Nico Williams, painted just over a year ago in a working-class neighborhood of Bilbao, was meant to honor his rising status as a hometown hero.

For many, he represented the next chapter in the club’s proud tradition of developing Basque talent.

Athletic Bilbao, known for its unique policy of only fielding players native to or trained in the Basque Country, has always been rooted in tradition.

But the backlash, according to So Foot, shows that this identity, once a source of pride, can sometimes create unrealistic expectations and pressure on young players.

Inaki Williams defends Nico Williams

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams issued a pointed and passionate statement aimed at those responsible for vandalizing the mural.

"Behind an anonymous lack of respect, there is always someone too small to show their face."

Will Nico Williams join Barcelona?

It is understood Hansi Flick sees Nico Williams as a key option on the left wing as he prepares to move Brazilian star Raphinha to the central attacking midfield position next season.

According to Deco, the current La Liga champions are on the brink of hiring the Spanish international as reported by Sports Mole.

That tactical move would see the ex-Leeds United winger play just behind striker Robert Lewandowski, with Lamine Yamal and Nico occupying the right and left flanks in that order.

However, Barcelona, who have reportedly agreed personal terms with Nico Williams, need to reach an agreement with the Basque side for the transfer of one of their most outstanding players.

Zenit supports Barcelona financially to sign Nico Williams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the reason why Russia football club Zenit Saint Petersburg decided to give Barcelona financial support to secure the signature of Nico Williams.

Social media was set ablaze following the unusual gesture from Zenit, with many fans wondering how they would benefit if Nico joins Hansi Flick's side.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh