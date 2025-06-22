A bold prediction has tipped an African football nation to win the FIFA World Cup in 2058 in a historic moment

Since 1930, no African team has managed to reach the World Cup final, with Morocco only getting to the semi-finals in 2022

Reigning world champions Argentina have been forecasted to defend their crown in World Cup 2026

A ChatGPT image making waves online has forecasted the winners of the next ten FIFA World Cups, including an African nation.

Among the list of traditionally dominant football nations like Brazil, Germany, France, and Argentina is one African football powerhouse.

The said African country has been tipped to clinch the coveted trophy in 2058. If this prediction comes true, it would mark a historic and transformative moment for African soccer.

Predicted winners of the next 10 World Cups

The image lays out a timeline from 2026 to 2062, predicting winners of the global soccer tournament every four years.

It begins with Lionel Messi's Argentina retaining their dominance in 2026, followed by Brazil (2030), France (2034), Germany (2038), and Spain (2042).

The Three Lions of England, the Netherlands, and Italy are also tipped to win in the following years.

Most striking, however, is the prediction of a West African team winning in 2058, representing Africa’s first ever World Cup title.

Nigeria predicted to win 2058 World Cup

Nigeria has captured global attention with its triumphs at youth levels, including five FIFA U-17 World Cup titles won in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015.

Legends like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and John Obi Mikel have graced the global stage, showing glimpses of Nigeria’s potential.

However, that brilliance has yet to culminate in senior World Cup glory, reaching the Round of 16 in 1984, 1998, and 2014.

According to the ChatGPT predictions, the Super Eagles will win the global football tournament in 2058.

Can Nigeria really win the World Cup in 2058?

To make the leap from potential to world champions, several systemic changes are necessary for Nigeria to realize this feat.

Key among them is the development of domestic infrastructure, from grassroots academies to professional club management.

Investment in coaching, talent scouting, and sports science would also play crucial roles.

Improved leadership within the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is essential to avoid the administrative issues that have historically plagued the team.

Has Nigeria qualified for World Cup 2026?

Nigeria has yet to qualify for the World Cup 2026. They are competing in Group C of the CAF World Cup 2026 qualifiers, alongside teams like South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Lesotho.

The Super Eagles, who are 4th in the standings with 7 points from 6 games, have had a mixed start, including shocking home stalemates to South Africa and Lesotho according to FIFA.

However, there's still time to recover, and with players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, the squad has the quality to top the group if they regain form.

Qualified teams for World Cup 2026

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on all qualified national teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the three host countries of Canada, United States of America and Mexico.

While teams from Asia and South America have booked their places at next year's event, the UEFA qualification series has yet to commence.

