From Luka Modrić to Luis Figo and James Rodríguez, the Real Madrid No. 10 has always been worn by icons

Kylian Mbappé prepares to inherit the No. 10 shirt at Madrid as the football world is holding its breath

The former PSG attacker is not new to the legendary shirt, having donned the number in the France national team

Kylian Mbappé is preparing to change his shirt number at Real Madrid. Previously wearing the number 9, the 2018 World Cup winner will inherit the legendary number 10, which is left vacant since the departure of Luka Modrić.

The striker will thus be wearing the number he has already worn for the French national team since 2018.

Now, here's a look at the top ten players who have graced the No. 10 jersey at Real Madrid.

1. Luka Modrić (2017–2025)

Luka Modrić's tenure as Real Madrid's No. 10 was marked by unparalleled success. The Croatian maestro led the midfield with elegance and precision, playing a pivotal role in the club's four Champions League titles during his time.

His vision, passing range, and composure under pressure made him a fan favorite and a symbol of consistency.

Modrić's departure to AC Milan in 2025 left big shoes to fill, and Mbappé's acquisition of the No. 10 jersey signifies a new era for the club.

2. James Rodríguez (2014–2017)

James Rodríguez's arrival at Real Madrid was met with high expectations following his standout performances at the 2014 World Cup.

Wearing the No. 10, he showcased his exceptional playmaking abilities, contributing significantly in his initial seasons.

However, his time at the club was marred by inconsistency and injuries, leading to a loan move to Bayern Munich and later a transfer to Everton .

3. Mesut Özil (2010–2013)

Mesut Özil brought a touch of class to Real Madrid's midfield. His vision and assist tally were remarkable, with over 80 assists during his three-year stint.

Özil was instrumental in the team's 2011–12 La Liga title run, where they amassed a record 100 points.

Despite his contributions, he was sold to Arsenal in 2013, a decision that surprised many given his impact on the pitch.

According to Sky Sports, the former German international retired from the in March 2023 aged 34.

4. Luís Figo (2000–2005)

Luis Figo's transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 was one of the most controversial moves in football history.

Wearing the No. 10, Figo became a cornerstone of the Galácticos era, helping the club secure numerous titles, including the 2002 Champions League.

His dribbling, crossing, and leadership qualities made him a standout player during his five-year tenure with Los Blancos.

5. Clarence Seedorf (1996–1999)

Clarence Seedorf brought a blend of physicality and technical skill to Real Madrid's midfield. He also wore the No. 10 for the Spanish giants and contributed to the team's success, including a La Liga title and a European Cup.

The Dutch icon was best known for his dynamic playing style and ability to control the tempo of the game during his three seasons at the club.

6. Robinho (2005–2008)

Robinho's arrival at Real Madrid was met with high hopes, as he was seen as a potential successor to the legendary Pelé.

Wearing the No. 10, he displayed flashes of brilliance with his flair and dribbling skills.

However, his inconsistency and off-field issues led to his departure to Manchester City in 2008, cutting short what many hoped would be a promising career at the club.

7. Wesley Sneijder (2008–2009)

Wesley Sneijder's time at Real Madrid was brief but impactful. After joining in 2007, he wore the No. 10 jersey and contributed to the team's success.

However, his time at the club was short-lived, and he moved to Inter Milan, where he achieved greater success, including winning the treble in 2010 .

8. Michael Laudrup (1989–1994)

Michael Laudrup was a creative force in Real Madrid's midfield during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The talented Laudrup donned the Madrid No. 10 with pure class, and was known for his exceptional technique and vision, helping the team secure multiple La Liga titles.

9. Raymond Kopa (1956–1959)

Raymond Kopa was one of the first stars to wear the No. 10 jersey for Real Madrid, joining the club in 1956. The French attacking midfielder was known for his technical skill, vision, and dribbling prowess.

Kopa played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's dominance during the late 1950s, contributing significantly to their five consecutive European Cup titles.

Although his time at Madrid was relatively short, Kopa’s legacy as part of the club's golden era is undeniable, cementing his place in history.

10. Ferenc Puskás (1958–1966)

According to Transfermarkt, Ferenc Puskás is one of the most legendary players to ever wear the No. 10 shirt at Real Madrid. The Hungarian forward joined the club in 1958 and made an instant impact with his incredible finishing ability and football intelligence.

Puskás was a key member of the iconic Real Madrid squad during the 1960s, helping the club secure multiple La Liga titles and European Cup victories.

Wearing the No. 10, he left an indelible mark on Real Madrid’s history as a true legend of the game.

Mbappe shows off new hairstyle

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Kylian Mbappe's new haircut following his team's elimination in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The French star had a tough tournament, scoring just once and struggling to make an impact in the crucial defeat to his former team, PSG.

