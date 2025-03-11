Three teams have secured automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that takes place next year

For the first time ever, the next FIFA World Cup would be hosted by three different countries

The Black Stars of Ghana are among the African teams that could qualify for the 2026 WC, but they will need to work hard

So far, three national teams have ben confirmed to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year.

We take a look at these teams who will be co-hosting the 23rd World Cup tournament as well as the chances of the Black Stars of Ghana and other African nations who could make it to the global football event.

United States

The United States is gearing up for its 2026 FIFA World Cup appearance, having previously hosted the tournament in 1994. With a growing soccer culture, the U.S. men's national team has made great strides in recent years. Young talents like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Gio Reyna bring energy and skill to the team.

Under the leadership of head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the U.S. aims to build on their progress and create a strong showing in the tournament. Their qualification as a host nation ensures they will have a home-field advantage, making them formidable contenders in 2026.

Canada

Canada’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks a historic moment in the nation’s soccer history. After a 36-year absence from the World Cup stage, the Canadian men’s national team competed at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, losing all their group stage games to Morocco, Croatia, and Belgium. The Canucks have re-emerged as a competitive force in CONCACAF with a co-hosting slot for the next World Cup.

With standout players such as Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canada boasts an exciting mix of talent and youth. Their qualification as a host nation not only offers a great opportunity to showcase their growing soccer program but also promises to bring intense enthusiasm and support from Canadian fans, who are eager to see their team shine on the world stage.

Mexico

The traditional powerhouse in world football has secured its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a host nation. The country has a rich World Cup history, regularly reaching the knockout stages, with passionate fans known for their unwavering support.

Mexico, who reached the quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986 tournaments, remains one of the most skilled in North America. As co-hosts, El Tricolor will not only have the home advantage but will also look to continue its legacy of strong performances in World Cups, aiming for a deep run in 2026.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup chances

With Matchday 5 and 6 of the CAF 2026 World Cup qualification series taking place in the next ten days, there is a nationwide focus on the Black Stars' qualification chances.

As things stand now, Comoros are ahead in the the qualifying Group I with 10 points plus 4 goals difference while Otto Addo's team are second with the same number of points, but with a lesser goal difference.

Ghana, who failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, take on Chad on March 21 in Accra, and Madagascar three days later on a neutral venue in Morocco for their next two qualifying fixtures, and the Black Stars definitely need to win all their games heading into the final day of the qualifiers where they receive Comoros in the country for a potential group decider.

African giants with brighter chances

While Ghana does not have a commanding place in Group 1 after four rounds of fixtures, other African heavyweights with strong World Cup records are in pole positions to reach the 2026 World Cup with automatic berths.

Egypt led Group 1 with 10 points after 4 games, Morocco are ahead in Group B with 9 points collected from 4 matches, reigning African champions Ivory Coast lead Group F with 10 points after 4 games played while Tunisia are in control in Group H with 10 points taken from their 4 matches.

GFA and 2026 World Cup budget

