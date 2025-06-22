Vinícius Júnior found himself at the centre of online trolling after an attempted Rainbow flick went wrong during the Club World Cup

The 24-year-old tried to beat his marker with a flashy move, but the trick didn’t come off as planned, drawing criticism from fans.

He was later substituted in the closing stages of the match, as Los Blancos secured a 3-1 victory over Pachuca despite being down to ten men

Vinicius Junior became the centre of social media jokes after an ill-timed dribbling skill went wrong during Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup clash with Mexican side Pachuca.

Midway through the game, the Brazilian winger found himself in space on the left flank.

Vinicius' attempted rainbow flick during Madrid's game against Pachuca didn't go as planned. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty, @UTDTrey/X and Patricia De Melo Moreira/Getty.

Vinicius' failed rainbow flick

With several Pachuca defenders closing in, Vinicius tried to beat his man, Luis Rodriguez, with a rainbow flick—a daring trick often reserved for street football.

But instead of dazzling the crowd, he left the ball behind and stumbled into his marker.

The moment quickly went viral, sparking a wave of online trolling. Fans—particularly those of rival clubs—were quick to poke fun at the Real Madrid star’s misfire.

Watch the video:

Fans troll Vinicius

The incident triggered a flood of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with many fans questioning Vinicius' current form and comparing him to other players:

@CFCFico weighed in:

"In terms of dribbling and skills Madueke clears Vini ngl."

@seunsocials joked:

"Man thinks he’s Ronaldinho and Neymar Jr. in one body. 😀😀😀"

@Papa_Galii laughed:

"How’s this guy better than Saka 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@j2afc_ added:

"Sooo washed it’s hilarious!"

@LFCProffe gave his take:

"This player has lost his form and is struggling to return to his best. I'm neither wishing him well nor ill—just neutral."

Real Madrid bounce back to winning ways

Despite Vinicius' underwhelming performance, Madrid managed to grab a much-needed win against their Mexican opponents.

Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler both found the net late in the first half, helping the Spanish side establish control.

Federico Valverde added a third with a sliding volley in the 70th minute, sealing a 3-1 win in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marked Xabi Alonso’s first triumph as head coach of Real Madrid, as noted by Al Jazeera.

The game wasn’t without challenges, as Los Blancos were forced to play most of the match with 10 men following Raul Asencio’s early dismissal.

According to Flashscore, Pachuca managed a consolation through Elias Montiel, whose deflected strike beat Thibaut Courtois late on.

Thibaut Courtois stands tall

Madrid’s Belgian shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois, played a crucial role. He made 10 saves throughout the match, keeping Pachuca at bay despite the one-man disadvantage.

With this victory, the Spanish giants now need just a draw against RB Salzburg on Thursday in Philadelphia to advance to the last 16.

Thibaut Courtois pulls off a diving save during Real Madrid's Club World Cup win against Pachuca. Photo by Andy Lyons - FIFA.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal face Salzburg later Sunday in Washington, DC.

Vinicius subtly removes Real Madrid from his Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinícius Jr subtly took down Real Madrid from his Instagram bio and unpinned photos of himself in the club’s jersey.

While some fans see the move as a strategy during contract talks, others suspect it’s a response to the wave of online abuse flooding his comment section.

Despite the speculation, reports indicate he’s nearing a new deal with Real Madrid—one that could make him the highest-paid player at the club.

