Real Madrid began their Club World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal on Wednesday

New signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen were handed their debuts by newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso

However, the result sparked frustration among fans, with one player in particular coming under heavy criticism

Real Madrid fans are urging Xabi Alonso to offload one player after their Club World Cup opener.

Los Blancos kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Saudi side Al Hilal on Wednesday.

Xabi Alonso speaks to his players during the match between Real Madrid CF and Al Hilal. Photo by Sandra Montanez.

How Real Madrid shared honours with Al Hilal

New boss Alonso handed debuts to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, and it was Gonzalo Garcia who opened the scoring for the White Angels in the 34th minute.

But Al-Hilal equalised before half-time through Ruben Neves, who calmly converted a penalty.

Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to clinch victory late on, but Federico Valverde's spot-kick was denied by goalkeeper Bono, per Sports Mole.

The Spanish giants had hoped to kick off their Club World Cup campaign with a victory, but the absence of Kylian Mbappe due to illness left a noticeable void in their attacking line.

Real Madrid fans call out Fran Garcia

Despite Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Aurelin Tchouameni all starting, it was left back Fran Garcia who drew criticism from fans online, with many calling for his sale this summer.

Fran Garcia in action for Real Madrid against Al Hilal. Photo: Hugo Rivera.

Supporters bemoaned his defensive abilities and reckon he was the 'worst player on the pitch' at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

@Mike_RMCF wrote:

"Never seen a more obvious failed winger playing at LB than Fran Garcia, does not understand any aspect of defensive positioning whatsoever."

@da_real_jefe said:

"Fran can’t hack the pressure at the club. Scarily limited sadly. Hope Franco can become a big difference sooner than later."

A third added:

"Fran Garcia is the worst player on the pitch, this guy can’t remain at my club."

Another slammed:

"Fran Garcia needs to go, offers no offensive support, scared of going for tackles and can't even win headers."

Real Madrid to sign new left-back to replace Garcia?

Real Madrid have already recruited ahead of the 2025/26 season and remain in the market for new talent, with a left-back thought to be on Alonso's radar.

The Spanish powerhouse are keen on signing Álvaro Carreras following his impressive stint with Portuguese giants Benfica.

The former Manchester United youngster has emerged as a top defensive target for Los Blancos after showcasing strong performances that caught the eye of scouts and club officials.

Real are reportedly eager to secure Carreras’ signature in the coming weeks, with talks believed to be advancing.

His arrival, however, could trigger a defensive reshuffle at the Bernabéu. To make room for the 21-year-old left-back, Real Madrid are understood to be considering the sale of either Ferland Mendy or Fran García this summer.

Real, meanwhile, resume their Club World Cup campaign on Sunday against Mexican outfit Pachuca.

