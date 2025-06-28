Juventus would be missing one of their key players for their FIFA Club World Cup showdown with Real Madrid

The major player has started all of Juventus' three matches at the ongoing tournament in the United States of America

The Real Madrid vs. Juventus match is one of the highly-anticipated FIFA CWC Round of 16 fixtures

Juventus will face Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 without one of their key players.

The Serie A powerhouse finished runners-up in their group despite losing heavily (5-2) to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their final group match.

Meanwhile, the Spanish side secured its place in the Round of 16 of the Club World Cup after an impressive 3-0 victory over RB Salzburg.

Xabi Alonso's men will now face a challenging opponent in Juventus, with the match set to take place on July 1 at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

Juventus to miss Nicolo Savona for Real Madrid clash

Juventus’ talented right-back, Nicolo Savona is set to miss out on his team's game against Real Madrid in a significant blow for Igor Tudor.

According to Madrid Universal, Savona, who had been one of the standout performers for Juventus in the group stages of the tournament, will miss the match due to injury.

The 22-year-old, who has started all of Juventus' games at the Club World Cup, sustained a severe ankle sprain during his team's 5-2 loss to Manchester City.

Watch all the seven goals in the Manchester City 5 Juventus 2 game in the video below.

According to JuveFC, diagnostic tests revealed that Savona has suffered a high-grade capsuloligamentous injury, which will keep him sidelined for at least two months.

Tudor's Juventus will now have to rely on other players to fill the gap left by Savona, a task that will not be easy given the quality of opposition they will face in Real Madrid.

Will Kylian Mbappe play against Juventus?

While Juventus will miss Savona, Real Madrid has been handed a boost with the potential return of star forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman, who has been sidelined due to injury, is expected to be fit in time for the Round of 16 encounter.

Mbappe’s return could provide the Spanish giants with the attacking firepower they need to overcome Juventus and progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Watch all Kylian Mbappe goals in the 2024/25 season for Real Madrid below.

The La Liga side's performances in the competition have been promising. After a tough draw with Al Hilal, the team won their two matches against Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg to win their group.

What is Kylian Mbappe 2024/25 stats?

According to Transfermarkt, Kylian Mbappe has an impressive stats in the 2024/25 season, scoring 43 goals and providing 3 assists in 56 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid.

The addition of Mbappe to an already talented squad could be the key to unlocking Juventus' defense and putting Real Madrid in a strong position to advance to the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid to miss David Alaba ahead of Juventus clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the unpleasant news of Real Madrid losing David Alaba ahead of their big game against Juventus.

The Austrian defender's absence is the latest setback to hit Xabi Alonso's side, with four more Real Madrid players, including Ferland Mendy, currently injured and recovering.

