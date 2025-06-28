Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso have been hit with a major blow as one of their key players is ruled out of their Club World Cup match vs. Juventus

Real Madrid already have 4 players on their injury list as their chances of winning the CWC is now dented

Los Blancos won two matches against Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg, and drew one game to top their group

Real manager Xabi Alonso faces an increasing challenge with the mounting injury woes within his squad as the Spanish giants gear up for their crucial Club World Cup clash against Juventus.

The La Liga side are already missing several key players during Alonso's first weeks after replacing Carlo Ancelotti on May 26 of this year.

Real Madrid take on Juventus in one of the most-eagerly anticipated Round of 16 matches in the FIFA Club World Cup at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens on July 1.

Alonso's men topped Group H with seven points after drawing 1-1 with Al-Hilal, beating Pachuca 3-1, and dominating Red Bull Salzburg 3-0.

The Serie A side, on the other hand, finished runners-up in Group G with six points after three matches. Juventus hammered Al-Ain 5-2, thrashed Wydad Athletic Club 4-1 before losing 5-2 to group winners Manchester City.

Watch goals highlights of the Manchester City 5 Juventus 2 game below.

David Alaba ruled out of Real Madrid vs. Juventus clash

According to GOAL, former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has been ruled out of the Real Madrid vs. Juventus Club World Cup Round of 16 fixture.

The 33-year-old Austrian international had been recovering from a meniscus injury in his left knee, which required surgery in April.

Although there had been optimism about his recovery, a recent calf issue has put his return on hold, leaving Alonso with yet another defensive headache.

Despite the setback, Alaba’s rehabilitation process is continuing, but it’s unclear when he will be fully fit to make his comeback.

With David Alaba sidelined, the responsibility of leading the defence falls to the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, and new signing Dean Huijsen, who has stepped up in Alaba's absence.

Which players are on Real Madrid's injury list?

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, two integral parts of the Madrid backline, are also not available for selection during the Club World Cup.

In midfield, French sensation Eduardo Camavinga is working tirelessly to regain his fitness after an injury, and while his recovery is progressing well, his availability for the next match is uncertain.

To add to the club’s injury woes, Ferland Mendy and young Brazilian starlet Endrick have remained in Madrid to focus on their individual rehabilitation programs.

Mendy, in particular, is a long way from a return to the field, leaving the team with even fewer options in the defensive department, as covered by Madrid Universal.

Despite these numerous setbacks, Real Madrid has seen a silver lining in the form of young talent. One of the standout figures of the tournament so far has been 21-year-old Gonzalo García.

The forward has been in impressive form, scoring twice in three appearances during the group stage.

His recent performance, including a goal in a dominant 3-0 victory over Salzburg, has been pivotal in securing Madrid’s top spot in their group and qualification for the knockout rounds.

With key players like Kylian Mbappé also unavailable due to gastroenteritis, García's contributions have taken on added significance.

His rise could be crucial for Real Madrid’s hopes of progressing deep into the competition, especially with many senior players unavailable.

Xabi Alonso fires warning at Mbappe and Vinicius Junior

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Xabi Alonso's clear signal to Real Madrid's top stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior ahead of the team's big win against Red Bull Salzburg.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager is determined to bring back success to Real Madrid following their trophy-less 2024/25 campaign under ex-boss Carlo Ancelotti.

