Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has issued a firm warning to two of his superstars Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager is looking to bring success to Los Blancos, who finished 2024/25 trophyless

Real Madrid have reached the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup, where they face a Bundesliga opposition

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has made it clear that his vision for the team involves more than just attacking prowess, specifically mentioning the team's biggest stars including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Alonso sent the direct message to his superstars during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Club World Cup clash against Red Bull Salzburg.

Pictured: Kylian Mbappe (right), Vinicius Junior (left). Image credit: Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Alonso sends clear warning to Mbappe and Vinicius

Alonso’s approach signals a significant shift in the responsibilities on the pitch for major players likes the Frenchman and Brazilian who have scored a combined 64 goals for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season according to Wikipedia.

The former Spanish international has emphasized that all 11 players, from defenders to forwards, must contribute to defensive duties.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. Image credit: Andy Lyons - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

While players like Mbappé and Vinícius have previously been excused from pressing or tracking back under former coach Carlo Ancelotti, Alonso has insisted that this will no longer be the case.

According to GOAL, Alonso made it clear that any player who fails to meet the defensive demands could find themselves on the bench.

The coach stated that all players, regardless of their attacking role, must work together to defend as his strategy revolves around the idea that the team should be compact.

"What I'm clear about is that we all have to defend. All 11 have to be involved. Without that... Vini, Jude, Fede, Kylian, the defence. The shorter we are, the better. We're working on it, and so is Vini."

Mbappé and Vinícius need to defend more under Alonso

One of the key points of tension under Ancelotti’s reign was the minimal defensive duties expected of star forwards such as Mbappé and Vinícius.

The Italian coach was often willing to let his forwards focus almost exclusively on scoring, with little pressure to track back or press opponents high up the field.

However, the 2024/25 Bundesliga-winning manager is determined to instill a new work ethic at the club, particularly in these high-profile attackers.

For Mbappé, who missed the start of the Club World Cup due to illness, this philosophy will be a test. When Mbappé returns to the squad, he will need to prove that he can meet Alonso’s demanding expectations, or risk being sidelined.

Similarly, Vinícius, whose dazzling dribbles and assists have made him one of Real Madrid’s standout players, will also need to adjust his approach to the game.

Alonso has already acknowledged that Vinícius is working well on improving his defensive contributions, signaling that the Brazilian winger is keen to learn and evolve under the new regime.

Kylian Mbappe stats 2024/25, Vinicius stats 2024/25

While Alonso is demanding more defensive efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, the two offensive players combined to score an incredible 64 goals for Real Madrid last season.

Mbappe racked up 43 goals and provided 5 assists while Vinicius recorded 21 goals and 18 assists across all competitions in 2024/25.

Mbappe missed out on Club World Cup matches

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Kylian Mbappe's absence from Real Madrid during their first two matches at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain forward missed the games against Al-Hilal and Pachuca, with Xabi Alonso's men drawing 0-0 and winning 2-1 respectively.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh