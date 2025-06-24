Lionel Messi guided Inter Miami to the knockout stages of the Club World Cup following a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras

The MLS side surrendered a two-goal advantage but still secured qualification and will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16

Meanwhile, Messi stole the spotlight off the pitch as a grandmother in the stands proposed to him with a humorous placard

The Club World Cup is heating up, with several round of 16 spots already being confirmed.

On Monday, June 24, it was Inter Miami’s turn to shine as they secured the much-anticipated qualification after a draw with Palmeiras.

The team, led by Lionel Messi, impressed many, but one fan in particular stole attention with a unique request directed at the Argentine star from the stands.

FIFA Club World Cup: 98-Year-Old Fan Proposes to Lionel Messi

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami and Palmeiras share the spoils

Inter Miami had a comfortable 2-0 lead over Palmeiras, but the Brazilian side came out with renewed determination in the second half and fought back to level the score.

The match ended 2-2, a result that worked in favour of both teams as they secured qualification to the round of 16.

The home crowd erupted in celebration, with the draw seen as a win for everyone in the stadium.

Luis Suarez (right) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami during the CWC 2025 group A match vs. Palmeiras on June 23, 2025. Image credit: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

98-year-old woman proposes to Messi

It’s no secret that Lionel Messi attracts attention wherever he plays, but this time, a truly unusual scene stole the spotlight.

From the stands, an elderly woman proudly held up a banner with a cheeky message that didn’t go unnoticed.

“Messi, would you marry me?” the sign read, as she beamed for the cameras, creating one of the most amusing moments of the Club World Cup so far.

How Inter Miami reached the round of 16

Messi’s Inter Miami found themselves in a tough Club World Cup group alongside heavyweights Porto and Palmeiras, with Al-Ahly also in the mix.

After a nervy start, the MLS side bounced back by defeating Porto and then securing a hard-fought draw against Palmeiras to clinch an historic place in the last 16.

Inter Miami steadily improved as the group stage progressed, earning their spot in the knockout rounds — a feat few believed possible at the start of the tournament

Inter Miami to face PSG

With their place in the round of 16 secured, Inter Miami are now set to face a familiar opponent for Lionel Messi — Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants are the club where Messi spent two difficult years, struggling to impress and leaving behind a mixed legacy among PSG fans.

This highly anticipated clash will be one of the standout fixtures of the tournament, and while Messi’s Inter Miami know taking on the reigning Champions League winners will be a huge challenge, they remain determined to keep making history.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi warned by PSG fans

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on strong reaction of a section of Paris Saint-Germain fans after the PSG-Inter Miami Round of 16 clash was confirmed at the ongoing Club World Cup.

The former Barcelona playmaker, who once played for the French side, is being targeted by these Parisians ahead of the Atalanta showdown on June 29.

Source: YEN.com.gh