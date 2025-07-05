Thomas Partey is facing five charges of forced coupling in the United Kingdom

The former Arsenal star has firmly denied the allegations through his legal representative, Jenny Wiltshire

In this piece, YEN.com.gh profiles the high-profile lawyer defending the embattled Ghanaian midfielder

In every high-profile court case, there's often a brilliant legal strategist working quietly behind the scenes.

For Thomas Partey, that person is Jenny Wiltshire, a name that has become increasingly prominent as the footballer prepares to fight serious charges in court.

Who is Jenny Wiltshire?

Jenny Wiltshire isn’t just any solicitor.

She heads the Serious and General Crime department at Hickman & Rose, one of the UK’s most respected law firms.

With decades of experience handling complex criminal matters, her expertise lies especially in defending individuals accused of serious sexual offences.

Renowned in legal circles for her sharp advocacy and meticulous approach, Wiltshire has built a reputation for tackling difficult cases that often play out under the public spotlight.

Jenny Wiltshire's track record

Wiltshire’s credentials speak for themselves.

Most notably, she was part of the defence team for former Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy, who faced multiple sexual charges.

Thanks in large part to her strategic legal work, Mendy was cleared of all allegations and later received damages.

Her courtroom experience also includes key leadership roles: she served as Secretary of the London Criminal Courts Solicitors Association from 2014 to 2015, before rising to Vice President between 2015 and 2017.

Additionally, she co-founded Women in Criminal Law, a network supporting and empowering women in the legal profession.

Partey denies all charges through his lawyer

Now, Jenny finds herself at the centre of another major legal storm, representing Thomas after he was charged with five counts of forced coupling and one count of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents span from 2021 to 2022 and involve three different women, as noted by DW.

Despite the growing attention and public pressure, she remains resolute in her client’s defence.

“Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation,” she said in a statement published by the Daily Mail.

“He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

"Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Jenny Wiltshere: A lawyer built for high-stakes moments

As the case unfolds and Partey prepares to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5, all eyes will be on how Wiltshire steers his defence.

With her reputation for calm under pressure and deep knowledge of the law, it’s clear why she’s considered one of the best in the business.

Her track record has not only made her a key player in this unfolding legal drama but also a voice to watch in the larger conversation about justice, accountability, and the role of lawyers in protecting due process.

The severe consequences Partey could face if convicted

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian legal practitioner Kofi Ampah has expressed concern over the possible implications of the serious charges levelled against Thomas Partey in the United Kingdom.

While acknowledging the severity of the allegations, Ampah stressed the importance of upholding a fair and unbiased legal process.

